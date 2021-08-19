Kaspien Releases Sponsored Brands Video Campaign Management in AdManager Software

PR Newswire

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, released a new feature within their Amazon PPC software, AdManager. This new feature enables AdManager software users to manage another campaign type, Sponsored Brands Video, directly within AdManager.

By managing this ad type within AdManager, as opposed to exclusively in Amazon's Advertising portal within Seller Central, advertisers can automate optimizations (including bid-up and bid-down optimizations), add new high-converting keywords from the Search Term Report, and add low-converting keywords as negative keywords. It also saves time for manual optimizations by allowing users to adjust all keywords, ads, ad groups, or campaigns at once via a centralized keywords table.

AdManager also enhances the efficiency of Sponsored Brands Video campaigns through a combination of value-based and rule-based bidding, which enables optimizations to be more nuanced, precise, and efficient. Budget optimization can also be automated to ensure ads remain running through the day, an increasingly important aspect of campaign management as cost-per-click continues to rise on Amazon.

Additionally, advertisers that are managing Sponsored Brands Video campaigns with Amazon's Seller Central can only view campaign performance data from the trailing 90 days. To retain access to historical data beyond 90 days, advertisers must export the data. AdManager solves these issues by not only collecting data from the lifetime of the campaign, but also by presenting it in a single place, so users can easily assess campaign performance and make strategic improvements.

Kaspien's advertising team has found the eye-catching nature of Sponsored Brands Video ads enables them to highlight products' unique selling proposition better than any other ad type on Amazon. According to Biteable , viewers retain 95% of a message when watching a video compared to retaining only 10% of that message when reading it in text, reinforcing the power behind video ads.

Kaspien's in-house advertising team has been managing Sponsored Brand Videos for clients since 2020, and has achieved an average advertising cost of sale (ACOS) of 11% for Sponsored Brand Videos.

Kaspien's AdManager recently won MarTech's 2021 Breakthrough Award in the Marketing Automation Innovation category. The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world. Read the full award announcement here .

You can learn more about AdManger and sign up for a 30-day free trial here .

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ:KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick and mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

