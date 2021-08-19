Logo
NASA Selects Leidos for Lifecycle Mission Support at Ames Research Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded the Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services 2 (FILMSS 2) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide program, science, engineering, operations and project management support at the agency's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. The single award cost-plus fixed-fee and indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract holds an approximate value of $270 million. It includes a two-year base period and three one-year options.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

"For decades, Ames has accelerated scientific discovery through global research and collaboration," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group president. "As a company founded and fueled by science, we are pleased to continue supporting critical research missions that will advance human exploration in deep space."

As the FILMSS 2 prime contractor, Leidos will perform essential activities that enable Ames' high-end research. This support will include program management, mission implementation, instrument development and collaborative technology advancement for Ames' virtual institutes. Leidos will also provide assistance to multiple research disciplines, including life sciences, astrobiology, aeronautics and lunar sampling.

Ames is one of ten NASA field centers. Among other core areas of expertise, the center conducts astrobiology and life science research while ensuring space missions remain cost-effective. Ames leverages virtual institutes that bring scientists together from across the globe to virtually collaborate on world-class research and development for NASA.

The Leidos team will leverage the expertise of its vast portfolio to support this research. These assets include Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., which serves as the technical support contractor for the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, and the Leidos Innovations Center (LInC). The LlnC operates out of Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, as the company's research and development arm for advanced technologies.

Leidos has supported many of NASA's critical missions for over 60 years.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:
Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Alyssa Pettus
(571) 992-5499
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH80036&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-selects-leidos-for-lifecycle-mission-support-at-ames-research-center-301358670.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH80036&Transmission_Id=202108190800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH80036&DateId=20210819
