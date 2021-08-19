Virtus Investment Partners Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend 83% to $1.50 Per Share

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $1.50 per share, an 83% increase from the previous dividend of $0.82 per share. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has increased its quarterly dividend.

"Our approach to return of capital is to be reflective of our capital position and cash flow generation. Our strong balance sheet and significantly higher cash flow support this meaningful increase in our common dividend, factors into our consideration of share repurchases, and further enhances our flexibility to balance our capital priorities of investing in growth, returning capital, and maintaining appropriate leverage," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer.

The third quarter 2021 common stock dividend will be paid on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about our company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, cash inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, our ability to expand distribution and product offerings, and future credit facilities, for all forward periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

