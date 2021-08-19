Logo
Wishpond Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce it plans to release its Second Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The Company will also hold a live video webinar to discuss its results on the same day at 12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by: Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Juan Leal, Chief Financial Officer, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Wishpond_Technologies_Ltd__Wishpond_Announces_Date_for_Second_Qu.jpg

Webinar Details:

Date:

August 26, 2021



Time:

12:00 pm ET (9:00 am PT)



Dial-in:

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)
+1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)



Confirmation #:

946 2538 6271

To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL:

https://wishpond.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5MuBf4XORHa6vSWj8gXdIg

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Ali Tajskandar"
Director and Chief Executive Officer

favicon.png?sn=VA80214&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wishpond-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-video-conference-call-301358563.html

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA80214&Transmission_Id=202108190700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA80214&DateId=20210819
