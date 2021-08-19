Logo
DocGo Launches Service in London

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

DocGo's credentialed healthcare professionals raise the standard of medical transport.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced it has begun service for NHS partners in North West London and Hertfordshire. DocGo operates in the United Kingdom under the name Ambulnz Community Partners.

DocGo_Logo.jpg

Headquartered in the United States, DocGo deploys thousands of EMTs, paramedics, and advanced practice providers to facilitate non-critical medical services and transportation for patients in the U.S. and the U.K.

DocGo's highly trained and credentialed medical professionals are trusted by major public and private sector organizations such as the New York State Department of Health, Jefferson Health, the New York Mets, the NHS, and many leading healthcare systems.

"DocGo has invested heavily in technology and built a proprietary digital platform that adds transparency and accountability to medical transportation," said DocGo President, Anthony Capone. "We meticulously train our EMTs, paramedics, CNAs, and LPNs to provide the highest quality of care and conduct. We are honored to have the trust of our partners in North West London and Hertfordshire and, most importantly, of the patients we serve."

About DocGo
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY79515&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-launches-service-in-london-301358421.html

SOURCE DocGo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY79515&Transmission_Id=202108190705PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY79515&DateId=20210819
