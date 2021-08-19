Ponsse manufactures its 17,000th forest machine

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17,000th PONSSE forest machine has rolled off the production line in Vieremä. The milestone machine, a PONSSE Elk built in mid-August, will start its career in the sure hands of Kuusmoto Oy.

"It is a special privilege to hand over the 17,000th PONSSE machine to the Finnish Kuusmoto Oy. I wish to thank Kuusmoto for their trust and fantastic cooperation as we continue our journey together," says Sales, Service and Marketing Director Marko Mattila.

Founded in 2014 and hailing from Posio in Finland, Kuusmoto Oy currently employs 17 people. They operate in seven municipalities in Finnish Lapland. The company has a total of nine PONSSE machines.

"We are happy to receive this excellent machine and its plaque. Our current plan is to put the birthday boy to work in Posio or Ranua. It will be a fine addition to our fleet," says Tomi Kuusela, managing director of Kuusmoto Oy.

PONSSE Elk – compact and agile

The PONSSE Elk is a smaller midsize machine, a highly versatile size class. The Elk is an excellent choice when you need an economical but powerful workhorse for thinning-oriented harvesting. Its compact design makes the Elk very agile, while its components, shared with larger machines, make it a powerful and durable tool with a first-rate load carrying capacity. The responsive engine, impressive torque and sturdy loader make working comfortable, especially when the operator can enjoy the most spacious cabin on the market, including ergonomic controls.

Introduced into production in 2005, Ponsse has manufactured a total of 947 PONSSE Elk forwarders and delivered them to over 20 countries.

Milestone machine completed in challenging circumstances

Ponsse's 17,000th forest machine was built to completion at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, plagued by global challenges in component availability and delivery. The company's operations and growth have continued with success in spite of the exceptional circumstances. The Ponsse way has always been to work together, which is a great boon in difficult times and operating environments.

Starting as the dream of Einari Vidgrén, Ponsse is a family-owned business that now operates in the harvesting markets of over 40 countries. All PONSSE forest machines are still made in Vieremä in Finland. Environmentally friendly harvesting and customer-driven R&D are strongly emphasised in Ponsse's business.

Further information:

Marko Mattila, Sales, Marketing and Service Director, Ponsse Plc, +358 400 596 297, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/ponsse-manufactures-its-17-000th-forest-machine,c3399481

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponssen-17-000-juhlakone-19082021,c2945373 Ponssen 17 000 juhlakone 19082021

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ponsse-manufactures-its-17-000th-forest-machine-301358865.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj