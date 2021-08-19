Trend Micro Maintains Cloud Leadership with 177% Sales Growth in AWS Marketplace

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, reports increased momentum as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner. Trend Micro continues to be a primary security platform sold in AWS Marketplace, bolstered by 63% growth in annual recurring revenue in AWS Marketplace and 177% sales growth year-over-year in Q2 2021.

The pace of cloud change is near impossible for businesses to keep up with, implement and secure. According to IDC1, "innovation at this pace as beyond drinking from a fire hose and more like trying to swallow a wave." Trend Micro eases the load by providing native security on AWS so joint customers have one less thing to worry about when keeping up with the wave of innovation.

"A big selling point for us is Trend Micro's committed consumption model in AWS Marketplace, which allows Armor to simplify and streamline costs, billing, and reporting," said Ryan Smith, product evangelist for Armor. "A sign of a good partnership is someone that truly understands your use case without treating every partner the same. We are unique in the market with a laser focus on reducing the complexities of cloud security for managed service providers (MSPs). Trend Micro took the time to work with us and arrange a licensing model that allowed us to provide value to our users that is in line with how software is consumed in today's cloud era."

Continued customer success is Trend Micro's motivation for maintaining secure cloud security options for all businesses. This commitment is reinforced by IDC1, which reported Trend Micro accounts for 27.5% of the worldwide cloud workload security market share – more than three times that of the next security provider.

"Our customers are always our first priority, and we look for any opportunity to meet customer needs," said Mona Chadha, Director of AWS Marketplace Category Management, AWS. "Trend Micro's availability in AWS Marketplace not only bolsters its own growth potential, but it also accelerates time-to-contract and provides customers with a contracting model that helps them migrate to the cloud or optimize within the cloud."

In 2021, Trend Micro has continued to integrate with new AWS tools and offerings to provide added security value for businesses globally. This includes 6 new services in 2021 to date, adding to a long list of AWS tools with native Trend Micro support.

"Digital transformation and cloud migration need to be synonymous with cloud security," said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. "We want to help customers simplify their cloud security as they go on these massive digital transformation journeys. Yes, we have leading cloud security, but our real focus with AWS is on supporting security automation and centralizing visibility and controls. We look forward to continuing this work for the good of our customers."

