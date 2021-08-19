MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of July 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.



The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of July 2021.

The number of salons was 314 in July 2021, up from 288 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.

Total customers served were 70,912 in July 2021 versus 60,964 in July 2020, a 14.6% increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact. This is the largest number of total customers served we have ever recorded in a single month.

Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,498 in July 2021, up from JPY6,276 in July 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.

Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.0% in July 2021, almost no change from July 2020.

Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.1% in July 2021, increasing from 43.3% in the year-ago period.





Number of Salons (*1) Total Customers Served (*2) Sales Per Customer (*3) Repeat Ratio (*4) Operation Ratio (*5) July-20 288 60,964 JPY 6,276 80.6% 43.3% August-20 284 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4% 47.5% September-20 284 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2% 48.1% October-20 291 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3% 47.0% November-20 291 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7% 47.6% December-20 290 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6% 48.2% January-21 302 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0% 44.6% February-21 302 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0% 47.6% March-21 303 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9% 47.0% April -21 301 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4% 46.3% May-21 313 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6% 48.7% June-21 313 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2% 48.6% July-21 314 70,912 JPY 6,498 81.0% 48.1%

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.

(*2) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available (excludes certain salons for which comparative data is not available).

(*3) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*4) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*5) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

