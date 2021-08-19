Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Recruits Former Johnson & Johnson Head of Regulatory & Medical Affairs, Italy, as New Chief Scientific Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Recruits Former Johnson & Johnson Head of Regulatory & Medical Affairs, Italy, as New Chief Scientific Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. ( GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") has appointed Dr. Francesca Serraino Fiory as the Company’s new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Serraino Fiory will oversee product development, accelerating the Company’s multibrand portfolio, and manage R&D efforts under the Company’s wholly owned biotechnology subsidiary, TruLife Biotech. She will also lead collaborative partnerships with research centers and academic institutions and drive sustainable growth by guiding the Company across the global regulatory landscape.

After obtaining her master’s degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Rome, La Sapienza and a Ph.D. in Material Engineering from the University of Rome, Tor Vergata, Dr. Serraino Fiory began her career in the pharmaceutical industry. Starting in Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Pfizer, she then took on the role of head of Regulatory and Medical Affairs at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Care, Italy. Perrigo Pharma then recruited her to serve as Regulatory, Quality and Medical Affairs director. In this role, Dr. Serraino Fiory oversaw the Italian regulatory medical, quality, pharmacovigilance and legal team of Perrigo Pharma Italia. She also led the Italian affiliate’s portfolio, which included medicinal products, cosmetic products, medical devices, food supplements, biocides and veterinary products. During a career that spanned two decades of side-by-side work with European Health Authorities and the FDA, she developed a keen knowledge of the pharmaceutical environment, medicinal products, herbals, medical devices, cosmetics and food supplements.

Dr. Serraino Fiory is also a Certified Nutritional Consultant, Clinical Master Herbalist, Clinical Aromatherapist and Certified Holistic Health Practitioner in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is currently attending the DACM program at Pacific College of Health and Science in San Diego to become a Doctor in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. Her firsthand and inside experience with both Eastern and Western Medicine has led her to cultivate a 360-degree perspective on the best practices for achieving and maintaining optimum health.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. ( GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.greenhygienics.com/

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

Corporate Communications:
Heidi Thomasen
[email protected]
Toll Free 1.855.802.0299

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Public Relations:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMTc3NSM0MzY1OTIzIzUwMDA1MDk2NA==
Green-Hygienics-Holdings-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment