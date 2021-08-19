Logo
Innovation Takes Center Stage as FIS Announces Winners of 2021 Impact Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winners of the 2021+FIS+Impact+Awards+program. Independently judged by leading industry analyst group Celent, the annual program recognizes forward-looking organizations that use FIS technology to enhance customer service, drive tangible business results, and advance commerce and the financial world.

The 2021 Impact Award winners are Baker Boyer National Bank, Boost Payment Solutions, CDK Global, NRW.BANK, Quontic Bank and Walgreens. Entries were judged by Celent on the criteria of applied innovation, tangible return on investment and enhanced customer service.

For each winning entry, FIS is making a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization chosen by the winner through the FIS Foundation.

“The Impact Awards program brings together two of our core values at FIS: innovation and giving back,” said Bruce Lowthers, President, FIS. “It’s always exciting to see the innovative ways our technology is being used by our clients to better serve their customers and achieve their business goals. Congratulations to this year’s winning entries and the charities that are doing such important work in their communities.”

“We’re struck by the innovative ways that firms in a variety of industries used technology to creatively increase efficiency and decrease costs,” said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer at Celent. “The 2021 FIS Impact Award winners shared a focus on execution and a commitment to gaining organizational alignment, a prerequisite to the implementation of most technology projects.”

The 2021 FIS Impact Awards winners are:

  • Baker+Boyer+National+Bank, a Northwest community bank that has served customers for over 150 years, won for its use of the open architecture-based FIS trust accounting system to enhance its client onboarding and operational processes.
  • Boost+Payment+Solutions, a global leader in B2B digital payments, won for its use of the Worldpay by FIS platform to convert virtual and other commercial card payments into a seamless and fully automated straight-through processing experience for buyers, suppliers and B2B intermediaries.
  • CDK+Global, a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries, won for its work in transforming its accounts receivables operations using the FIS GETPAID solution, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing disputes and aged receivables.
  • NRW.BANK, the promotional bank of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and provider of financial development and banking products, was recognized for its use of the FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform to consolidate its legacy systems, enhancing efficiency and collaboration while reducing risk.
  • New York-based Quontic+Bank, an adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances, won for its innovative use of FIS Digital One and other FIS technologies to develop an innovative new Bitcoin-based rewards checking account.
  • Leading retail pharmacy chain Walgreens won for its use of FIS Premium Payback to enable Walgreens customers with eligible payment cards to tap into associated rewards points in real-time to help pay for in-store purchases.

%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210819005418r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005418/en/

