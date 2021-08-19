Conduent Named to 2021 Training Industry Top 20 Training Companies Lists

Business Process Services Leader recognized in two categories: training outsourcing and custom content development

Training Industry, a leading research and information source for corporate learning leaders, produces the Training Industry Top Training Companies™ List

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT) today announced that it has been named to two of Training Industry’s 2021 Top 20 Training Companies™ lists for the training outsourcing and the custom content development sectors of the learning and development market. This is the 18th straight year that Conduent has been included in a Training Industry Top 20 list.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

“This year’s Top 20 Training Companies met the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and created exceptional learning solutions to continue training initiatives during uncertain times,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through best-in-class integrated solutions, these companies created engaging learning experiences for clients around the globe.”

Conduent’s selection to Training Industry’s 2021 lists of top 20 training companies was based on the following criteria

Capability to develop multiple types of content

Depth and breadth of subject matter created

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential



“Through client collaboration, we determine the business challenge or opportunity, identify the implications to the work force and define the learning requirements. Using this approach, we then design the learning solutions, supported by technology, which will drive employee engagement and meet learners’ needs,” said Beth Fritts, General Manager, Learning Solutions at Conduent. “Inclusion on the Training Industry ranking reaffirms our leadership in the learning space and recognizes the educational and business results we are achieving with our clients.”

Conduent Learning creates over 10,000 hours of client learning content annually. For custom content, Conduent Learning develops offerings that address knowledge and performance gaps and drive business results. The materials are developed to meet the diverse needs of clients, including face-to-face and virtual classrooms, technology-enhanced learner interactions, performance-support systems, and assessments that measure knowledge and skill transfer. In training outsourcing, Conduent Learning focuses on each client’s broad learning constituency — employees, customers, vendors, business leaders, and channel partners — to design and successfully deliver fully outsourced learning solutions as well as partial or discrete services.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

