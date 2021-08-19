IQnexus and Semtech Enhance Building Automation With New Indoor Air & Environment Quality Sensors Utilizing LoRaWAN®

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with IQnexus, provider of Internet of Things (IoT) end to end solutions and integration into building automation, for its Indoor Air (IAQ) & Environment Quality (IEQ) sensors integrated with Semtech’s LoRa® devices that run via the LoRaWAN® standard for building automation systems. The IAQ sensors from IQnexus feature no ongoing Cloud fees, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and are compliant with the WELL and RESET%26reg%3B standards — key benchmark standards for building owners. The use and integration of LoRa and LoRaWAN into the IAQ sensors seamlessly integrate the sensors into existing building infrastructures due to its easy to deploy and cost-effectiveness capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005191/en/

Sensors integrated with LoRa® devices benefit building owners by monitoring air quality in real time (Graphic: Business Wire)

“When developing the new IAQ sensors, we decided to take on a completely different approach to how IoT can improve a building’s air quality,” said Michael Welzel, chief technology officer, IQnexus. “For an easy, on-premise solution we chose to implement Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard into the indoor sensor for building owners to accurately monitor their building’s indoor air quality all in real time. The growth of this market has been massive and collaborating with Semtech was the ideal choice to better improve air quality for all our customers in many countries.”

Through the use and connectivity of LoRaWAN, the IAQ sensor is able to communicate through standard protocols like BACnet and ModBus to any building automation/energy management system, and even supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. According to IQnexus, a typical installation of the IAQ sensors features one IoT platform, installed on an on premise NBNANOs Server, about 20-30 gateways, and 700-1000 sensors for a 30-50 floor building. The sensors cover IAQ and IEQ, as well as provide a higher comfort by measuring single HVAC zones.

“IQnexus’ implementation of our IoT solutions highlights how flexible and easy to deploy our LoRa solutions are in helping to maintain air quality for all within a building,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Improving the quality of life for humankind and the environment showcases Semtech’s ongoing commitment to create a smarter and greener world through IoT technology.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa+site.

About IQnexus

IQnexus was launched in 2016 with the purpose of bringing the Internet of Things to New Zealand, since its conception it is clear that the Internet of Things is here and that IQnexus is leading the way. Successful deployment of sensors in a variety of sectors have enabled IQnexus to position itself as the go to place for hardware, sensor developments and IoT integrations. From smart agricultural to smart energy management systems, IQnexus plans to lead the way in the technology sector with developments that bring efficiencies to buildings, production and manufacturing processes, making better use of resources and in turn making the world a greener place to live. Visit www.iqnexus.com to learn more.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

