Tessco Welcomes Two New Board Members

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tessco Welcomes Two New Board Members

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board+of+Directors, Steven T. Campbell and Vernon Irvin. Campbell joins the Board with strategy, financial, legal, regulatory, and supply chain expertise in wireless telecommunications, computer networking, and petroleum industries, while Irvin brings over 30 years of enterprise and SaaS sales leadership experience.

“Steve and Vernon join the Board with years of experience in a variety of industries, bringing with them an abundance of knowledge that spans across multiple facets of our business,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “We look forward to having Steve and Vernon provide innovative perspectives on how Tessco can improve the way we do business to better suit our customers and meet our strategic goals.”

From 2005 until his retirement in 2020, Campbell served at United States Cellular Corporation, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer leading strategy, finance, supply chain, legal and regulatory affairs, real estate, and inter-carrier business activities. Prior to joining UScellular, he held senior leadership positions in finance and operations at 3Com Corporation, U.S. Robotics Corporation, and Amoco Corporation, and began his professional career at Price Waterhouse & Co., now PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Campbell has also held various Board of Directors positions throughout his career.

Irvin serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge, the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), leading the global go-to-market and services organizations responsible for driving the company’s enterprise transition with its market-leading CEM product suite, as well as global adoption for Everbridge’s countrywide population alerting solutions. Irvin has enterprise and SaaS sales leadership experience across direct and channel organizations serving both public and private sectors at a multi-billion-dollar scale. He has also led enterprise sales organizations covering 60 countries, leveraging indirect channels, partners, and alliances to grow deal flow and book orders.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit tessco.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210819005022r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005022/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment