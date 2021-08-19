Logo
FICO Recognized on Forbes' List of America's Best Employers for Women

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Survey of 50,000 U.S. Employees, Including 30,000 Women, Places FICO on Prestigious List

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FICO_Logo.jpg

Highlights

  • FICO included on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Employers for Women
  • The recognition is based on employee satisfaction through anonymized surveys
  • FICO was recognized by Forbes as America's number one mid-sized employer in February

Leading digital decision platform company, FICO, today announced that it has been named among America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes Magazine in the Software & Services category. The annual ranking uses anonymous employee feedback to evaluate companies with more than 1,000 workers across 24 industries based on four different criteria: general working conditions, working conditions for women in particular, reputation for diversity among competitors, and diversity among top competitors.

"We are honored that Forbes has named FICO one of America's Best Employers for Women," said Richard Deal, executive vice president and chief HR officer at FICO. "FICO has long focused on supporting the well-being of our employees, with generous parental leave, family support, investment in professional development, and commitment to pay equity. Employees enjoy the same flexible work and career support practices that led to FICO being named America's Best Midsize Employer earlier this year."

FICO is a digital decision platform company that specializes in helping businesses apply analytics to company data and optimize their operations and interactions with consumers based on the insights.

Forbes partnered with research company Statista for its list of America's Best Employers for Women. Statista surveyed approximately 50,000 Americans, including more than 30,000 women, working full- or part-time for businesses with at least 1,000 employees across 24 industries. The surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share opinions of their employer and competitors on an 11-point Likert scale. The results were based on information gathered across four categories:

  • Direct recommendations (work topics in general): Atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salary and wages, workplaces, and employer diversity.
  • Direct recommendations (topics relevant for women in particular): Women were asked to rate their employers' parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity practices.
  • Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate diversity-related practices of competing employers in their respective industries which stand out either positively or negatively. Only the recommendations of women were considered.
  • Diversity among top executives/board: An index based on extensive research was built calculating the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista compiled this data for each business considered using publicly available company information filed between December 2020 and June 2021.

Each company's final score was based on recommendations from women. A perception correction factor (based on the comparison between recommendations from women and men) was also calculated, with the scaled difference between men's and women's votes (=perception correction factor) added to women's recommendations.

For more information on Forbes magazine's 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Women and to see the complete list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-women/#581fa3957de9

About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & http://www.fico.com/en/blogs/

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=CG80052&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-recognized-on-forbes-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-women-301358621.html

SOURCE FICO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG80052&Transmission_Id=202108190800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG80052&DateId=20210819
