Guidewire Software to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on September 2, 2021

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year-end periods ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 2, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F.
What:
Guidewire Software Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Time:
2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Call:
(877) 705-6003, Domestic
(201) 493-6725, International
Replay:
(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13722593, Domestic
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13722593, International
Webcast:
https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.
About Guidewire
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visitwww.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.
