The Hartford Names Shahzad Ahmad Head Of Western Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+Hartford has appointed Shahzad Ahmad head of the Western Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Ahmad now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 13 Western states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He will report to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005123/en/

Shahzad_Ahmad_photo1.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Shahzad is a natural fit for this leadership position in our Western territories having played a pivotal role in the implementation of our robust growth strategy in the region,” said Ant. “His meticulous focus on creating a culture of empowerment, collaboration and high performance has elevated our position in the marketplace and made The Hartford a winning brand for our agent and broker partners.”

With more than 16 years of industry experience, Ahmad was most recently the regional vice president of Northern California, where he worked across multiple lines of business including Complex Casualty, Large Property, Construction, Marine, and Multinational, as well as The Hartford’s Global Specialty organization, to drive profitable growth and market success on the West coast. He joined The Hartford in 2005 and has since held several key positions of increasing responsibility across a diverse portfolio of middle market businesses, including Technology, Life Science, Construction, and General Industries. Ahmad holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nevada and resides in Folsom, California.

Ahmad succeeds Gretchen Thompson, who was recently appointed head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions for Middle and Large Commercial at The Hartford.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at %40TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The+Hartford%26rsquo%3Bs+legal+notice.

HIG-M

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com%2FTheHartford_PR and Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fthehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.thehartford.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210819005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005123/en/

