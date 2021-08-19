DICK'S Sporting Goods Appoints Navdeep Gupta As Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DICK'S Sporting Goods Appoints Navdeep Gupta As Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gupta Succeeds DICK'S Veteran Lee Belitsky in Planned Transition

Belitsky to Continue Oversight of Supply Chain, Real Estate, Construction and GameChanger

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced that Navdeep Gupta has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Gupta will be responsible for the company's finance, investor relations, accounting, business development and procurement functions.

CFO_Navdeep_Gupta_DICKS_SPORTING_GOODS.jpg

Gupta, who has been with DICK'S since November 2017 as Senior Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer, succeeds Lee Belitsky, who has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, since October 2016. Belitsky will remain with DICK'S as Executive Vice President and continue to oversee several key areas -- supply chain, real estate, construction and GameChanger.

The CFO transition is part of the company's long-term succession plan.

"We are delighted to announce Navdeep's promotion," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO. "His keen financial acumen and strategic vision will be instrumental to the continued growth of the company."

"I am extremely honored to support Lauren and Ed during the next phase of our growth journey," said Gupta. "I could not be more excited to take on this opportunity, and I look forward to working with our teammates to continue building on our strong foundation."

Prior to joining DICK'S, Gupta spent 11 years at Advance Auto Parts, Inc. in various leadership roles, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Finance. Earlier in his career, Gupta held a variety of management roles at Sprint Nextel, and he served as a Lieutenant in the Indian Navy.

Gupta holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from University of Madras in India and a master's degree in Business Administration from The College of William and Mary's Mason School of Business. He will be supported by Belitsky as he transitions into the CFO role.

Belitsky joined DICK'S in 1997 as Vice President & Controller. During his tenure, he has held numerous roles, including EVP, Product Development and PAR; SVP, Product Development; SVP, Store Operations and Distribution/Transportation; SVP, Strategic Planning & Analysis and Treasury Services; SVP, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer; and Treasurer.

"Lee has played an absolutely critical role in our company's success," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman. "He is a trusted partner and advisor, and we are thankful to him for his years of dedicated service as CFO and his partnership in facilitating a smooth transition for Navdeep. We are also pleased Lee will continue to direct important segments of our business and remain a valued member of our executive leadership team."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of July 31, 2021, the Company operated 731 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Contacts: (724) 273-5552 or [email protected]

Category: Company

DICKS_Sporting_Goods_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE79707&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-appoints-navdeep-gupta-as-chief-financial-officer-301358423.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE79707&Transmission_Id=202108190800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE79707&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment