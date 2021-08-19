Amyris Launches Terasana Clinical Clean Skincare Brand

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Terasana™ Clinical, a clean skincare brand. Today's launch represents the first of three highly anticipated brand launches Amyris will launch this summer.

Terasana Clinical's first skincare product, Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum, addresses dry skin, skin flaking, irritation and redness with its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties which are designed to clear and balance the skin's appearance. Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum is a patented formulation that combines two of Amyris' sustainably sourced ingredients, Squalane and Cannabigerol (CBG).

Squalane is Amyris' high-performance moisturizer that has demonstrated skin therapy benefits in clinical and consumer studies. It contributes to skin health by improving the skin's microbiome and enabling the penetration of cannabinoids and other skin care actives to enhance product performance. Amyris' CBG is a powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial non-psychoactive (no THC) minor cannabinoid. Both Squalane and CBG are developed through Amyris' proprietary Lab-to-Market™ science and technology process.

A clinical study conducted with Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum demonstrated a 92% reduction of blemishes after four weeks with results based on self-assessments by participants with dry skin, skin flaking, irritation, and redness. The study demonstrated that the anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of CBG combined with Squalane improves and nourishes the skin by balancing the skin's microbiome. Compared to top competitive products that address acne and other common skin care issues, the Terasana Clinical formulation reduces inflammation more quickly and more effectively.

Dr. Mamina Turegano MD, Triple-Board Certified Dermatologist and Terasana Clinical Brand Ambassador commented, "I am excited to be involved with Terasana Clinical. This is the only skincare brand I know of that combines highly effective, proven ingredients to clear blemishes and breakouts quickly while also nourishing the skin at the same time. The primary ingredients in Clear + Control Healthy Skin Serum, Squalane and CBG, are sustainably sourced and have been clinically tested. The innovative technology used to develop this product provides consumers a chance to experience clear skin with reduced concern for irritation or dryness."

"CBG has a variety of proven skin benefits and through our well-established fermentation technology, we are able to manufacture CBG at scale and at a much lower cost than existing alternatives," said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. "We believe that clean CBG has opened up new avenues for innovation in sustainable and effective skincare and that it has the potential to be a breakthrough in addressing the acne market. We are on track to launch three new clean beauty consumer brands this month which is a testament to the consistent performance and execution by our team. We continue to build on our current sales growth momentum in the third quarter and expect the new brands and consumer activity to contribute significant new revenue during the second half of this year."

The pure and powerful Terasana Clinical Clear + Control Skin Serum is formulated without parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and mineral oils, and is non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced. Its planet-friendly brand also uses packaging made from 100% recycled material and recyclable glass bottles. Learn more at www.terasana.com.

About Terasana Clinical

Terasana Clinical is a Amyris wholly owned natural skincare brand offering clean, effective, and kind skin treatment products using sustainably sourced, natural cannabinoids. The brand is focused on helping the Gen-Z demographic achieve clear and healthy-looking skin with product ingredients that are 100% vegan, cruelty free, ethically sourced, and untouched by harmful chemicals. Terasana Clinical products are available direct to consumer at www.terasana.com or on Amazon.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Amyris' expectations that CBG will open up new avenues for innovation in sustainable and effective skincare and that it has the potential to be a breakthrough in addressing the acne market; and Amyris' expectations of launching additional brands this month and building on current sales growth momentum, with new brands and consumer activity contributing significant new revenue during the second half of the year. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to any delays or failures in the successful launch of a clean skincare brand; potential delays or failures in development, production, regulatory approval and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties (including in the supply chain); Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

