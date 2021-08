Charles River Associates (CRA) to Participate at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Virtual Event

Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2021 Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference Virtual Event on August 26, 2021.

CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005084/en/