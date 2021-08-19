Logo
Alpine 4's Subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. Awarded a New $2.2M Contract in Africa

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Thermal Dynamics International, Inc., was awarded a new $2.2M contract in Africa. This new contract is in addition to a $1M contract for a new project in Europe awarded earlier this month.

Thermal Dynamics International, Inc. (TDII) is an international contracting, fabricator, and project management services company. TDII's primary client is the United States Federal Government, including the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS). TDII specializes in managing complex projects, assets and infrastructure for its customers, including support and services for the engineering, design, logistics and installation of HVAC, Control and Electrical systems in government facilities outside the United States.

John Meiser, President of TDII, commented, "Thanks to the talents of our expert estimating team, we have been awarded this new HVAC contract for $2.2M to be completed in Africa. As international travel continues to open up, we anticipate more contracts to follow with the increased accessibility."

Ian Kantrowitz, a member of Alpine 4's Executive Leadership Team, added, "The strategic acquisition of Thermal Dynamics has quickly proven to be a substantial addition to Alpine 4's ever growing holdings. With the leadership of TDII's President, John Meiser, their elite team creates the necessary solutions to solve the most demanding infrastructure projects around the world with exacting precision. In most cases, TDII is one of only a few companies in the entire U.S. with the capabilities to meet the demand of our special and unique clientele. In other instances, we are simply the only option. It's acquisitions of this caliber that will continue to drive shareholder value through our aggressive growth strategy."

Thermal Dynamics resides in the A4 Defense Systems, Inc. portfolio and is considered a "Stabilizer" company from Alpine 4's DSF business model.

About Alpine 4 Holdings:

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new Holdings, including brick and mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Ian Kantrowitz: VP of IR

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

favicon.png?sn=LA80630&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4s-subsidiary-thermal-dynamics-international-inc-awarded-a-new-2-2m-contract-in-africa-301358836.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

