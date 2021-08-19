Logo
Tanger Outlets Appoints Virginie Julie Schena SVP, People and Culture

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, today announced the appointment of Virginie Julie Schena as SVP, People and Culture. In this role, Schena will be responsible for leading the overall people strategy, vision, planning and execution. She will report directly to Chad Perry, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

"I am thrilled to welcome Virginie to the Tanger team and look forward to working with her to foster a diverse workplace committed to innovation, teamwork, and excellence," said Mr. Perry. "Her invaluable experience creating award-winning workplaces, teams, and practices will empower all of our colleagues to contribute to their fullest potential."

Schena brings over 20 years of experience to the Tanger team, and extensive senior level experience functioning as a business partner in manufacturing, technology, services, leisure, hospitality, and entertainment. Recently, she oversaw 26 operational sites across 17 states and Canada with Merlin Entertainments.

"Tanger Outlets has proudly made its people the heartbeat of its business for 40 years, and I look forward to contributing to the company's commitment to making Tanger a first-choice destination, best-in-class customer experience, and employer of choice," said Ms. Schena.

For more information about Tanger Outlets, please visit www.tangeroutlets.com.

Tanger_Outlets_Logo.jpg

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Hasenauer
KWT Global
[email protected]

Tanger_Factory_Outlet_Centers_Inc_Virginie_Julie_Schena.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlets-appoints-virginie-julie-schena-svp-people-and-culture-301358564.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL79715&Transmission_Id=202108190835PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL79715&DateId=20210819
