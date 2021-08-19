Eleventh Harvest-Affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in South Philadelphia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eleventh Harvest-Affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in South Philadelphia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HARVEST_HEALTH.jpg

Harvest of South Philadelphia is located at 501 South Broad St, Philadelphia and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at: https://www.harvesthoc.com/locations/pennsylvania/philadelphia/harvest-of-philadelphia-broad/

Additional Harvest-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Reading (two locations), Scranton, Whitehall, and York.

"We are pleased to open our eleventh Harvest-affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S." said Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets."

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://www.harvesthoc.com/

Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding Harvest's business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in our core cannabis markets, and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans in such markets; statements regarding our proposed strategic business combination with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve"), including without limitation, the expected terms, timing and closing of the combination, the timing and nature of all required regulatory approvals, estimates of pro-forma financial information of the combined company, Trulieve's and Harvest's expected financial performance for fiscal 2021, the combined operations and prospects of Trulieve and Harvest, and the current and projected market and growth opportunities for the combined company and value for shareholders; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in the United States applicable to multi-state cannabis operators; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied­.

Harvest_Health_and_Recreation_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA80119&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eleventh-harvest-affiliated-pennsylvania-dispensary-opens-in-south-philadelphia-301358500.html

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80119&Transmission_Id=202108190810PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80119&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment