Imageware and Four Points Technology Awarded $2.7 Million Licensing and Maintenance Contract with The Department of Veteran Affairs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Imageware and Four Points Technology Awarded $2.7 Million Licensing and Maintenance Contract with The Department of Veteran Affairs

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imageware®(OTCQB: IWSY) ("ImageWare" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, and Four Points Technology, a partner/reseller, was awarded a three-year, $2.7 million contract by The Department of Veteran Affairs ("VA") under Four Points Technology's NASA SEWP V contract for support of its Personal Identification Verification ("PIV") card program.

Imageware_Systems_Logo.jpg

The contract is for software and support services that are required to deliver biometrically-enabled credentials to the PIV smart cards. It covers a total of one base year with two, one-year option periods to provide biometric leasing support and enhanced security for contractors, employees, and agency facilities.

"We are pleased to play a vital role in the largest implementation of biometric smart cards, with over 1,089,000 installations, inside the federal government," said Company CEO Kristin Taylor. "Imageware's track record of consistently winning awards with the VA in this decade-plus relationship showcases our reliability and the effectiveness of our biometric identification systems. Large commercial enterprises and government agencies like the VA need an identity management solution that provides flexible capabilities to meet ever-changing business security requirements, and ImageWare provides just that in our open-architected and patented Biometric Engine. We appreciate the strong rapport we've received from the VA and look forward to continue providing dependable biometrics support and security solutions over the coming years."

Jason Goldberg, VP, Sales at Four Points Technology added: "We are committed to working with the VA to meet their critical identity management and security mandates, of which the Imageware solution is an integral piece. This contract is a new instance but is an ongoing partnership between Four Points, Imageware and the VA for the past several years."

About Four Points Technology
Four Points Technology is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers' unique needs. www.4points.com

About Imageware®
Imageware identifies, verifies and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.

Media Contact:
Theresa Hernandez
Imageware®
858-449-7490
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA79443&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imageware-and-four-points-technology-awarded-2-7-million-licensing-and-maintenance-contract-with-the-department-of-veteran-affairs-301358699.html

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA79443&Transmission_Id=202108190830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA79443&DateId=20210819
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment