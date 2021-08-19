Logo
Lumen taking private cloud capabilities to the edge

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lumen Edge Private Cloud empowers businesses with the security, low latency, and high performance available at the edge

- Lumen® Edge Private Cloud offers a complete IT solution that includes compute, storage, network, and security

- Now available on Lumen edge computing locations, designed to meet 95% of U.S. enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency

- Lumen Edge Private Cloud is based on VMware Cloud Foundation™ and Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) technology coupled with VMware Cloud Director

- Available on pre-built dedicated servers, provisioning time for customers is shortened to days, rather than weeks or months

- Additionally, Lumen Edge Private Cloud is available to 2,200 third party data centers in North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, on customer premises, and to VMware Cloud on AWS

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has introduced Lumen Edge Private Cloud, providing pre-built infrastructure for high performance private computing connected to a global fiber network. Lumen Edge Private Cloud is fully managed by Lumen and helps businesses go-to-market quickly with the capacity needed for interaction-intensive applications.

Lumen_Technologies_Lumen_Edge.jpg

"Lumen has decades of experience helping our customers implement private cloud solutions for critical workloads, and now we are extending our private cloud capabilities onto our ultra-low latency edge platform," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of cloud edge product management for Lumen. "We can help our customers enhance experiences, enhance application performance, and improve security and control — with speed and at scale by empowering them to deploy workloads closer to digital interactions on pre-built hardware and managed infrastructure. With Lumen Edge Private Cloud our customers can have a customized private cloud environment running within days, with Lumen assisting with design, implementation, managed services, and security consulting."

According to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, edge private cloud infrastructure has emerged as an approach that can deliver significant technology and business benefits to support critical industry edge workloads. Enterprise respondents to the group's Voice of the Enterprise: Internet of Things, Workloads and Key Projects 2021 survey cited cost (45%), availability of supporting compute, storage, and connectivity (44%), data sovereignty protection (42%) and location security (40%) as top concerns when choosing a venue to execute digital workloads for emerging use cases and applications.

"Edge private clouds combine the dynamic, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective characteristics of the cloud with the security, low latency, and high performance of an edge venue," said Melanie Posey, research director, Cloud & Managed Services Transformation with 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "An edge private cloud venue is ideally suited for many modern workloads because it combines current technologies and the cloud ecosystem with the ability to flex to meet growing workload performance requirements and evolving business demands at scale."

Lumen offers infrastructure choices and services on a platform that enables businesses to take advantage of emerging applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Lumen Edge Private Cloud is a completely managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service that brings together one of the world's leading private cloud platforms with the Lumen global fiber network, edge facilities, security, and managed services to help bridge clouds, IT infrastructure, and storage that allow applications to run at peak performance.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA79914&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-taking-private-cloud-capabilities-to-the-edge-301358436.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA79914&Transmission_Id=202108190841PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA79914&DateId=20210819
