WynnBET Integrating Wynn Rewards Into Online Sports Betting & iGaming Platforms

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

WynnBET users may be eligible for a Wynn Rewards tier level upgrade based on previous play

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and iGaming app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday that the comprehensive Wynn Rewards program is being integrated into its online platforms.

WynnBET_Logo.jpg

Through this customer experience driven program, WynnBET and Wynn Resorts patrons will be able to earn rewards through mobile, desktop and on-property play. WynnBET players can choose whether they prefer to redeem rewards for online play or hotel room stays, meals and in-person experiences as well as on-property play at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor. To thank early adopters of the WynnBET platform, current WynnBET players whose historical play qualifies them for a higher tier will be rewarded with an automatic upgrade ahead of the NFL season.

"One of WynnBET's unique advantages is its connectivity to the best integrated resorts in North America," Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said. "Our WynnBET Wynn Rewards program will allow our players the opportunity to redeem offers through their WynnBET app or on property at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor. We also wanted to reward our early WynnBET players with tier upgrades based on historical play, which provides additional benefits to our customers."

Wynn Rewards includes three member tiers: Red, Platinum and Black. FREECREDIT and COMPDOLLARS, two key tenets of Wynn Rewards, are now available for WynnBET players to earn. FREECREDIT and COMPDOLLARS are simultaneously earned through WynnBET when a customer places a sports wager or plays online casino games (N.J. and Mich. only). Redemption of COMPDOLLARS can only be redeemed for experiences at physical Wynn Resorts properties such as hotel stays, food and beverage, and retail and spa treatments while FREECREDIT can be used for mobile, desktop and select in-person gaming.

Any new WynnBET patron that does not have a pre-existing Wynn Rewards account will begin at the Red Tier. Previous Wynn Rewards members will need to verify their account information on WynnBET to earn points through online sports betting and iGaming.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com. For a full breakdown of the Wynn Rewards program as well as terms and conditions, please visit www.wynninteractive.com/wynnbet/wynn-reward.

*- Wynn Rewards will be available for all players in Colo., Ind., N.J., Tenn., and Va., by the end of August. Wynn Rewards will be integrated in Mich. later this Fall.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com.

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET
702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA79885&sd=2021-08-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-integrating-wynn-rewards-into-online-sports-betting--igaming-platforms-301358375.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA79885&Transmission_Id=202108190900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA79885&DateId=20210819
