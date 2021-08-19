Designed With Ease And Convenience In Mind - Canon U.S.A. Introduces New PIXMA Multifunction Inkjet Printer

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new PIXMA TR4720 printer. Designed to be the go-to inkjet printer for at-home business projects, this new four-in-one multifunction printer helps solve basic needs, as well as provide an improved user experience when compared to previous models.

College students, schools and home office users will find the functionality of the PIXMA TR4720 printer easy to navigate while producing the high-quality prints consumers have grown accustomed to. In addition, the printer includes a large capacity paper tray, which can reduce the frequency of paper refilling (especially helpful when facing an impending deadline). The app compatibility of the PIXMA TR4720 printer is also impressive. Apps such as: AirPrint®1, Mopria Print Service (AndroidTM users only)2, PIXMA Cloud Link3, Smart Assistant Support (select brands only)4, PosterArtist Lite (Windows® OS users only)5 and more allow the end user to experience a variety of creative print options based on their preferences.

Direct customer feedback was utilized to help improve the user experience versus the predecessor model. The PIXMA TR4720 printer features enhancements that make the input-to-output process easier and more convenient. Compared with previous models, the PIXMA TR4720 printer enables a user to create and print at the touch of a button. Such user experience improvements include:

Improved printer initial setup through Canon PRINT app 6 provides step-by-step instructions to follow along for simple installation

provides step-by-step instructions to follow along for simple installation Easier installment and replacement of ink cartridges

Front paper tray redesign allows for easier insertion of desired paper size

As an affordable, true four-in-one multifunction printer, the PIXMA TR4720 printer covers both home and business needs. From business plans to term papers – the reliability and versatility that comes with the new PIXMA printer is for anyone who is looking to print quality documents with ease. The PIXMA TR4720 also features a built-in fax, eliminating the need to use a mobile application to complete faxing needs.

The Canon PIXMA TR4720 printer also includes:

2 FINE 4 color hybrid ink cartridges

Approximately 8.8 ipm (black) / 4.4 ipm (color) print speed 7

Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi print resolution 8

Auto Document Feeder for scanning documents

Wireless Direct Connection 9

Auto Duplex Print for letter-size paper

Pricing and Availability

The Canon PIXMA TR4720 Printer is anticipated to be available in late August for an estimated retail price of $99.9910.

For more information and the full list of product specifications once the printer becomes available, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. ( NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1 AirPrint functionality requires a compatible iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch device running iOS 7.0 or later, and an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule is not supported.

2 Requires Android™ mobile device with Android 4.4 operating system or later with the Mopria Print Service pre-loaded with that device and the compatible PIXMA printer on the same wireless network. The Mopria experience is also available on Android 4.4 or later mobile devices with a download of the Mopria Print Service from Google Play. Requires Android™ mobile device with the Mopria Print Service pre-loaded with that device. The Mopria experience is also available with a download of the Mopria Print Service from Google Play.

3Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iPad, iPhone 3GS or later, and iPod touch 3rd generation or later devices running iOS 12.0 or later, and Android™ mobile devices running Android 4.4 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

4 Requires an active Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart assistant account linked and accompanying app enabled, the smart device and printer to be actively connected with permission to the Canon Inkjet Cloud Printing Center, and the required action(s), skill(s), or applet(s) available/enabled to the compatible printer. Voice commands cannot be displayed as text on Amazon smart devices with screens.

5 PosterArtist Lite software v3.X is compatible with 64/32 bit versions of Microsoft® Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 only. Minimum computer system requirements: Pentium4 2.8Ghz CPU or higher with 1GB RAM, 1024x768 pixel display and 5GB of system hard drive space.

6 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iPad, iPhone 3GS or later, and iPod touch 3rd generation or later devices running iOS 12.0 or later, and Android™ mobile devices running Android 4.4 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

7 Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Print speed may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc See www.usa.canon.com/ipm for additional details.

8 Resolution may vary based on printer driver setting. Color ink droplets can be placed with a horizontal pitch of 1/4800 inch at minimum.

9 Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

10 Price subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple, AirPort, AirPrint, iPad, iPod touch, iPhone, Mac and Time Capsule are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android, Google Home and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon and Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or is affiliates. Microsoft and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designed-with-ease-and-convenience-in-mind--canon-usa-introduces-new-pixma-multifunction-inkjet-printer-301358374.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.