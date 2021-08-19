Logo
EQT Infrastructure V to co-invest in EdgeConneX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure V has signed an agreement to co-invest alongside EQT Infrastructure IV in EdgeConneX ("the Company"). Once the transaction is complete, each fund will have an equal ownership stake in the Company.

EdgeConneX is a fast-growing data center platform focusing on demand from the cloud-, content-, and network customer ecosystem, and the Company offers a differentiated combination of hyperscale and edge data centers.

Following the acquisition by EQT Infrastructure IV in 2020, additional growth and development opportunities have been identified, such as winning additional customer contracts, expanding the business' footprint through a proactive build approach in key markets and pursuing accretive M&A. EQT Infrastructure V's participation will help to capture these opportunities and secure support and execution of EdgeConneX's full potential plan that was developed over the last year. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021. With the acquisition of a stake in EdgeConneX, EQT Infrastructure V is expected to be 55-60 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication), and EQT Infrastructure IV is expected to be 80-85 percent invested.

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 71 billion in assets under management across 27 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About EdgeConneX
EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

More info: www.edgeconnex.com

CONTACT:

Contact
EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-infrastructure-v-to-co-invest-in-edgeconnex,c3399897

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3399897/1456359.pdf

Press Release_EQT Infrastructure V to co-invest in EdgeConneX

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/edge-image,c2945504

Edge Image

favicon.png?sn=IO80754&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-infrastructure-v-to-co-invest-in-edgeconnex-301359016.html

SOURCE EQT

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO80754&Transmission_Id=202108190941PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO80754&DateId=20210819
