Air Products Selected to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 10th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products ( NYSE:APD, Financial) has again been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, published by 3BL Media. The list recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States. It is the tenth consecutive year Air Products has been named to the list.

"Sustainability and corporate responsibility is at the core of what we do. It is part of our higher purpose, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to work with our employees, our partners and our communities to continue to build a more sustainable future," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, president and CEO.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors across eight pillars; climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. There were also several factors within the 2021 methodology that account for the response to various social issues that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To compile the ranking, data and information is obtained from public sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Research is conducted by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

Sustainability is Air Products' growth strategy. It creates growth opportunities while also supporting Air Products' higher purpose of bringing people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges.

Air Products aligns its corporate responsibility efforts under economic, environmental and social categories using its "Grow, Conserve and Care" sustainability framework and covers important sustainability priorities based on feedback from key stakeholders. In 2020, Air Products announced its "Third by 30" goal to reduce its carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions intensity (kg CO­­ 2 /MM BTU) by one-third by 2030 from a 2015 baseline.

In addition to its inclusion in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, Air Products' sustainability efforts have also been recognized by Barron's, which named Air Products as the top climate aligned company in its 2021 Ranking of the Most Sustainable Companies in America. Overall, Barron's ranked Air Products 13th on its 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, up 20 spots from the previous year.

Air Products was also included in the S&P Global 2021 Sustainability Yearbook and the Corporate Knights' Clean 200. The Clean 200 was established in 2016 and ranks the largest publicly-listed companies by their clean energy reviews. In addition, in November, Air Products was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year. The 2020/2021 DJSI recognition ranks Air Products among the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group for corporate sustainability performance.

To learn more about CSR efforts at Air Products, visit the Company's Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of more than $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

