Reik & Co., Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Target Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: TGT, BX,
- Added Positions: NFLX, DIS, MSFT, KO, SBUX, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, MUB, BRK.B, BWEL,
- Sold Out: T,
These are the top 5 holdings of REIK & CO., LLC
- Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,600,166 shares, 36.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 490,623 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 721,557 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 61,074 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 82,754 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 147.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Reik & Co., Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Reduced: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Reik & Co., Llc reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Reik & Co., Llc still held 8,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.
