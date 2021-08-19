Reik & Co., Llc Buys The Walt Disney Co, Target Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: TGT, BX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Target Corp, Blackstone Inc, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reik & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q2, Reik & Co., Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 1,600,166 shares, 36.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 490,623 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 721,557 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 61,074 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 82,754 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reik & Co., Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reik & Co., Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 147.61%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reik & Co., Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Reik & Co., Llc reduced to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Reik & Co., Llc still held 8,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.