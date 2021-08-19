Kimelman & Baird, LLC Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Microsoft Corp, WestRock Co, Sells , Exxon Mobil Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: WRK, OC, ADBE, STE, IBM, AAL, DAL, UAL, OGN, IFF, EXAS, TXN, PM, MO, PHO, GCP, LBRDK, MHGVY, TCEHY, JBT, WSM, UNH, PAG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Microsoft Corp, WestRock Co, Owens-Corning Inc, Adobe Inc, sells , Exxon Mobil Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, ConocoPhillips, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimelman & Baird, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kimelman & Baird, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 442,108 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,927 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,609 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 135,115 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 106,276 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 444,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 211,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $626.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 32,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $215.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $138.667500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 81,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 232,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 2143.66%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 143,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2731.68%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 104,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $174.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 150,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp by 221.53%. The purchase prices were between $229.75 and $246.17, with an estimated average price of $239.37. The stock is now traded at around $238.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 63.64%. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Kimelman & Baird, LLC still held 110,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 95.55%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Kimelman & Baird, LLC still held 8,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 79.56%. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Kimelman & Baird, LLC still held 31,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 44.81%. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $121.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Kimelman & Baird, LLC still held 65,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimelman & Baird, LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 61.2%. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Kimelman & Baird, LLC still held 31,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.