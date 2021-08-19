Logo
Logan Capital Management Inc Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, State Street Corporation

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ardmore, PA, based Investment company Logan Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Robert Half International Inc, CMS Energy Corp, sells Verisk Analytics Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, State Street Corporation, , Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logan Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Logan Capital Management Inc owns 526 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logan+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 937,514 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,104 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,526 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 108,526 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 123,787 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $338.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 741.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 157.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $190.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.50%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 99,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
