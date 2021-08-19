Logan Capital Management Inc Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, State Street Corporation

- New Purchases: MS, RHI, GRUB, BURL, SPOT, UAA, WDC, PODD, BIP, DG, FRC, HCA, SPLK, CFG, UA, STX, NVT, DOCU, CHX, REZI, ALC, ABNB, OGN, IJH, PIO, VEA, VOO, IPG, ALL, ARCC, AJG, BHP, BAM, CCL, CINF, DXCM, ETR, GPC, HUBB, TROW, ISRG, MGM, MCK, MAA, NDAQ, NKSH, NUE, PH, ROK, SLB, AFL,
- Added Positions: OMF, TTEC, NKE, V, CMS, ZTS, SWK, TRMB, A, CRL, CTAS, EA, KLAC, NVO, PG, WSM, AVGO, PTON, NSP, BIDU, EL, FLEX, INFY, LAD, NFLX, NDSN, UL, UNH, WAT, IPGP, JAZZ, MASI, RH, SEDG, ABB, ABT, AMGN, AZN, ADP, BCE, BP, BTI, DKS, RDY, ORAN, GD, HMC, HON, ING, JNJ, KEY, MDLZ, LMT, MCD, MDT, NGG, NVS, ODFL, PEP, LIN, POOL, SNY, TTE, TM, TRP, UBS, UNP, VFC, VZ, ANTM, ZBRA, RDS.B, PRI, APTV, IQV, RNG, PAYC, SHOP, YETI, IWB, IWF, PLD, ATVI, ALK, AMT, ADI, ADSK, BK, BRK.B, BLK, SAM, BMY, BLDR, CVS, CME, CHH, C, CMCSA, DHR, DECK, DOV, DD, DUK, EMR, ENTG, FDS, FWRD, LHX, WELL, HSIC, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, IFF, SJM, J, KEX, LFUS, MET, VTRS, NOC, PTC, QCOM, RPM, CRM, SPG, SNA, TGT, TU, XPER, TXN, TMO, PAG, UPS, VOD, GWW, WFC, XLNX, CHY, G, AWK, ENSG, CHTR, ST, FLT, PNR, SSTK, APAM, FOXF, KEYS, TRU, GSHD, GLD, IWD, IWM, IXC, TBT, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: VRSK, PYPL, AAPL, ACN, STT, EQIX, SHW, GOOG, MMC, HD, UI, CM, CTXS, BKNG, FISV, RY, TREX, PFE, JPM, USB, URI, RTX, OLED, PM, BR, MRK, MNST, GOOGL, STZ, CTSH, KO, ALLE, RDS.A, CC, IR, IGSB, SCHM, SCHX, SBRA, SHY, VCSH, CSIQ, WBA, WMT, UHS, SO, PPL, NSC, TT, HPQ, FFIV, XOM, D, ED, AEP, RAMP,
- Sold Out: GRUB, GE, HLIO, XLRE, XLF, VSPRU, VNT, PRSP, FTV, HPE, CLLS, NOW, BBN, FTI, PHD, GOLD, OHI, NOK, MEI, MKC, MRVL, MMP, HRL, THG, DXC, CSL, CAH, BIO,
These are the top 5 holdings of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 937,514 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,104 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,526 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 108,526 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 123,787 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $338.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 741.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 157.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 100,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $190.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.50%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 99,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58.
