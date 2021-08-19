Logo
Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys BlackRock Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BP PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Capital Managemnt (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, ConocoPhillips, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BP PLC, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. As of 2021Q2, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 80 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+capital+managemnt/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 45,628 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 52,472 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 106,995 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,544 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,344 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $96.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $205.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 292.82%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $903.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 17,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 354.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1789.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1622.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Also check out:

1. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wunderlich Capital Managemnt keeps buying
