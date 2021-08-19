Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys BlackRock Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BP PLC

New Purchases: AMD, VIAC, COP, SONY, SPOT, CPNG,

AMD, VIAC, COP, SONY, SPOT, CPNG, Added Positions: BLK, LQD, ITW, QQQ, MBB, MELI, AZO, LBRDK, SPLK, CRM, NFLX, CB, CSCO, C, STZ, PANW, MAR, AVGO, WMT, VRTX, VZ, USB, TMO, TRV, ORCL, MCD, IWM, TCEHY,

BLK, LQD, ITW, QQQ, MBB, MELI, AZO, LBRDK, SPLK, CRM, NFLX, CB, CSCO, C, STZ, PANW, MAR, AVGO, WMT, VRTX, VZ, USB, TMO, TRV, ORCL, MCD, IWM, TCEHY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AGG, BP, JPST, EL, PWR, PYPL, A, ETN, HON, HCA, SPY, CP,

MSFT, AGG, BP, JPST, EL, PWR, PYPL, A, ETN, HON, HCA, SPY, CP, Sold Out: GLD, SE,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, ConocoPhillips, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BP PLC, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. As of 2021Q2, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 80 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+capital+managemnt/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 45,628 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 52,472 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 106,995 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 17,544 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,344 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44. The stock is now traded at around $96.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $205.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 292.82%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $903.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 17,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 354.67%. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $230.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1789.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1622.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.