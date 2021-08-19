OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Continental Resources Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Altria Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: EMGF, FALN, CLR, IGSB, IXG, NVDA, EW, IYE,
- Added Positions: CSCO, EFV, IUSB, GOVT, IDV, PKG, IXUS, DVYE, IJR, USIG, PPL, IEI, SHV,
- Reduced Positions: IXN, FB, IAU, IHI, EFG, ESGU, IVV, IMTM, ESGE, ORLY, FLOT, VLUE, TLT, LRCX,
- Sold Out: AAPL, MO, HD, KMB, ABBV, AMGN, AVGO, PEP, BMY, MRK, QCOM, KO, LMT, BTI, STX, UL, UPS, VZ, PFE, K, MCD, TXN, PM, JNJ, IBM, GILD, LLY, NVS, NVO, T, ORCL, LOW, AMAT, MSFT, MGA, HPQ, OTEX, MMM, TRGP, ACN, LYB, GSK, HRB, ROK, LQD, AMD, ABC, TRI, TROW, YUM, HCA, HOLX, WU, IP, TJX, FAST, CAH, NTAP, DE, INTC, CDW, CLX, BHP, ITW, GIS, DTE, MBB, SYY, COF, BHC, SCCO, GRMN, EBAY, CLS, PRTY,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,406 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,479 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 32,328 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 7,918 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 48,192 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 17,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.541800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $193.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $145.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.
