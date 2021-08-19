Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp

- New Purchases: IAU, MS, ICE, ALLE,
- Added Positions: HYS, J, VTIP, TXN, MSFT, ACN, HD, BLK, HON, C, ABBV, V, LMT, VZ, SBUX, WM, JPM, PYPL, EOG, CVX, XLE, MAS, USB, NOC, HAS, EMR, BAC, ATVI, MRK, APD,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, IJH, SYK, INTC, BIIB, ALL, XLK, AMAT, XLB, GOOGL, PEP, MCD, XLI, XLF, GOOG, NKE, T, GD, EXPD, GVI, VWO, XOM, ABT, VNQ, NEE,
- Sold Out: XLU, DNP, JPC,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,549 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 116,369 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,267 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 224,961 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,691 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 224,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 250.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $324.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.73.
