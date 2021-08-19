Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Gloucester, MA, based Investment company Cape Ann Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp, Intel Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Cape Ann Savings Bank owns 89 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,549 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 116,369 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,267 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 224,961 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,691 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 224,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 250.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $324.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK. Also check out:

1. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPE ANN SAVINGS BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider