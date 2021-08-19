Cape Ann Savings Bank Buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp

New Purchases: IAU, MS, ICE, ALLE,

Added Positions:

Reduced Positions:

Sold Out:

Gloucester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Morgan Stanley, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Allegion PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Stryker Corp, Intel Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Cape Ann Savings Bank owns 89 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,549 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 116,369 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 77,267 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 224,961 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,691 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 224,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $115.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $125.62 and $142.55, with an estimated average price of $136.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 250.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $324.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Cape Ann Savings Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.73.