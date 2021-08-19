Logo
Raffles Associates Lp Buys ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Discovery Inc, William Penn Bancorporation, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Baidu Inc, Synacor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Raffles Associates Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Discovery Inc, William Penn Bancorporation, ViacomCBS Inc, EchoStar Corp, sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Baidu Inc, Synacor Inc, , Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raffles Associates Lp. As of 2021Q2, Raffles Associates Lp owns 44 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raffles+associates+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP
  1. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 688,634 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 175,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $80.16, with an estimated average price of $67.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.728600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GEE Group Inc (JOB)

Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in GEE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.465500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 426,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.

Sold Out: (FBSS)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.28 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP. Also check out:

1. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP keeps buying
