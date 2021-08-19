Raffles Associates Lp Buys ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Discovery Inc, William Penn Bancorporation, Sells Standard AVB Financial Corp, Baidu Inc, Synacor Inc

- New Purchases: DISCK, WMPN, SATS, NUGT, VABK, JOB, TRQ, HYMC, WNEB, SAND, AMAL, GPOR, TMQ, CWH,
- Added Positions: UVXY, VIAC, CHK, VMD, ASMB, TURN,
- Reduced Positions: MFNC,
- Sold Out: STND, BIDU, SYNC, FBSS, DISCA, CRK, MIND,
These are the top 5 holdings of RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 205,000 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio.
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 687,760 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 232,292 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP) - 688,634 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio.
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 175,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in EchoStar Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $80.16, with an estimated average price of $67.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.728600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 40,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GEE Group Inc (JOB)
Raffles Associates Lp initiated holding in GEE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.465500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)
Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 426,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)
Raffles Associates Lp added to a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $2.19.Sold Out: (FBSS)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.28 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)
Raffles Associates Lp sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.75.
