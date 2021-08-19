Logo
West Branch Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company West Branch Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Caterpillar Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Branch Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, West Branch Capital LLC owns 452 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Branch Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+branch+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of West Branch Capital LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,752 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,107 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,092 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,214 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,940 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.346700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of West Branch Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. West Branch Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. West Branch Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. West Branch Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that West Branch Capital LLC keeps buying
