West Branch Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: SPGP, EMB, IVE, MOAT, ED, DE, HON, SRE, UL, VFC, FLOT, IWO, SPSM, HPQ, PNC, PLOW, FDN, IWD, SPLV, VT, AXP, QCOM, TMUS, OLLI, AGG, PLD, APD, AEP, CNC, CCI, NEE, KMB, ES, TROW, WBA, UTG, DGRO, IBB, IJH, OEF, BRK.B, CVS, CNI, CLF, EOG, FCX, GD, GPC, GILD, SBUX, USB, WGO, WEC, GLD, IVW, IXUS, PHO, CB, ALL, AMT, D, FISV, GS, K, MDLZ, MDT, NTAP, ROK, TXN, UNM, VNO, PDT, HPI, LULU, PM, GM, ABNB, IWF, XLV, XLY, MO, ADM, SAM, CL, GSK, EVRI, IBM, IRM, MSEX, PAYX, LIN, RDS.A, STX, SO, STT, WM, VMW, AWK, NOW, CONE, IR, ACWX, IWR, TLT, VGT, AFL, ARE, AMP, DRE, ECL, EQR, F, JBLU, SPGI, NFG, NI, RNR, SYK, TRI, WST, XEL, XRX, CEF, OC, NEP, BABA, LW, CARR, OTIS, EIS, IWN, IWS, JO, PFF, QQQ, SPYG, VIG, VNQ, XLC, ACN, ATVI, AEE, ADI, NLY, AMAT, AZO, BCE, BOH, BDX, BIO, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, ENTG, EXC, EXPO, FDX, BEN, IT, GIS, LHX, HSY, ITW, TT, ICE, IP, LAD, LOW, MIC, MKTX, NDSN, PNM, PKG, PRK, PSEC, ROLL, RPM, ROST, POOL, STE, SUI, TGT, TTC, TTE, TYL, WSO, ZBRA, EBAY, HQL, PFO, BR, FAF, BAH, EPAM, FIVE, BURL, CGC, ACB, CTLT, CZR, UE, TLRY, TLRY, TDOC, RPD, RUN, DLTH, JBGS, IFFT, MRNA, DOW, DCUE, SOLN, NET, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSJL, CSM, DIA, GDX, IUSB, IWP, IYC, IYK, MDYG, PFXF, SDY, SUB, TAN, ZROZ, AMG, AMED, AMX, ANSS, ARCC, BIDU, CHE, CSGP, COP, DHR, DRI, DRQ, EPR, ERIC, FDS, FAST, GGG, HEI, ICUI, INFO, KR, MKL, MAR, MDP, VTRS, NVS, NVO, PENN, PII, KWR, O, RBA, ROL, STM, SWKS, TJX, TEF, UNB, VRTX, WRB, WAB, MQY, BHK, QRTEA, LBTYK, DAL, PODD, GLRE, MARK, MAIN, BEP, DISCK, VRSK, DBRG, ARI, IRWD, SSNC, CEM, TRGP, KMI, STAG, ZNGA, PRLB, PSX, FEYE, VEEV, TWTR, PAYC, GLOB, LBRDK, NVTA, ETSY, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, TWLO, BOMN, ASIX, VST, CRSP, BL, CLDR, BKR, BHF, ROKU, VICI, SFIX, HUYA, ARLO, ELAN, UPWK, REZI, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, DDOG, NKLA, ACI, API, WPF, DKNG, TREB, MILE, PSFE, OGN, ARKG, ARKW, ESGD, ESGU, FDIS, FHLC, FIVG, FTEC, IGV, IJT, IXP, JETS, JQUA, NERD, NUSC, PDBC, SGDM, SOXX, VB, VBK, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, XLG,
- Added Positions: WFC, IVV, LLY, BAC, XOM, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, NFLX, CVX, AVGO, NKE, T, MA, ABT, UNH, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, INTC, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, KO, HD, MRK, JPM, UPS, PG, PFE, PEP, ORCL, JNJ, RTX, CRM, TSLA, IVOL, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: CAT, MCD, COST, V, IAU, VZ, WMT, XLK, C, TMO, HYG, VYM, AJG, CLX, IWM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,752 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,107 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,092 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,214 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,940 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.346700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.
