West Branch Capital LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, iShares Gold Trust

SPGP, EMB, IVE, MOAT, ED, DE, HON, SRE, UL, VFC, FLOT, IWO, SPSM, HPQ, PNC, PLOW, FDN, IWD, SPLV, VT, AXP, QCOM, TMUS, OLLI, AGG, PLD, APD, AEP, CNC, CCI, NEE, KMB, ES, TROW, WBA, UTG, DGRO, IBB, IJH, OEF, BRK.B, CVS, CNI, CLF, EOG, FCX, GD, GPC, GILD, SBUX, USB, WGO, WEC, GLD, IVW, IXUS, PHO, CB, ALL, AMT, D, FISV, GS, K, MDLZ, MDT, NTAP, ROK, TXN, UNM, VNO, PDT, HPI, LULU, PM, GM, ABNB, IWF, XLV, XLY, MO, ADM, SAM, CL, GSK, EVRI, IBM, IRM, MSEX, PAYX, LIN, RDS.A, STX, SO, STT, WM, VMW, AWK, NOW, CONE, IR, ACWX, IWR, TLT, VGT, AFL, ARE, AMP, DRE, ECL, EQR, F, JBLU, SPGI, NFG, NI, RNR, SYK, TRI, WST, XEL, XRX, CEF, OC, NEP, BABA, LW, CARR, OTIS, EIS, IWN, IWS, JO, PFF, QQQ, SPYG, VIG, VNQ, XLC, ACN, ATVI, AEE, ADI, NLY, AMAT, AZO, BCE, BOH, BDX, BIO, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, ENTG, EXC, EXPO, FDX, BEN, IT, GIS, LHX, HSY, ITW, TT, ICE, IP, LAD, LOW, MIC, MKTX, NDSN, PNM, PKG, PRK, PSEC, ROLL, RPM, ROST, POOL, STE, SUI, TGT, TTC, TTE, TYL, WSO, ZBRA, EBAY, HQL, PFO, BR, FAF, BAH, EPAM, FIVE, BURL, CGC, ACB, CTLT, CZR, UE, TLRY, TLRY, TDOC, RPD, RUN, DLTH, JBGS, IFFT, MRNA, DOW, DCUE, SOLN, NET, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSJL, CSM, DIA, GDX, IUSB, IWP, IYC, IYK, MDYG, PFXF, SDY, SUB, TAN, ZROZ, AMG, AMED, AMX, ANSS, ARCC, BIDU, CHE, CSGP, COP, DHR, DRI, DRQ, EPR, ERIC, FDS, FAST, GGG, HEI, ICUI, INFO, KR, MKL, MAR, MDP, VTRS, NVS, NVO, PENN, PII, KWR, O, RBA, ROL, STM, SWKS, TJX, TEF, UNB, VRTX, WRB, WAB, MQY, BHK, QRTEA, LBTYK, DAL, PODD, GLRE, MARK, MAIN, BEP, DISCK, VRSK, DBRG, ARI, IRWD, SSNC, CEM, TRGP, KMI, STAG, ZNGA, PRLB, PSX, FEYE, VEEV, TWTR, PAYC, GLOB, LBRDK, NVTA, ETSY, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, TWLO, BOMN, ASIX, VST, CRSP, BL, CLDR, BKR, BHF, ROKU, VICI, SFIX, HUYA, ARLO, ELAN, UPWK, REZI, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, DDOG, NKLA, ACI, API, WPF, DKNG, TREB, MILE, PSFE, OGN, ARKG, ARKW, ESGD, ESGU, FDIS, FHLC, FIVG, FTEC, IGV, IJT, IXP, JETS, JQUA, NERD, NUSC, PDBC, SGDM, SOXX, VB, VBK, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, XLG, Added Positions: WFC, IVV, LLY, BAC, XOM, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, NFLX, CVX, AVGO, NKE, T, MA, ABT, UNH, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, INTC, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, KO, HD, MRK, JPM, UPS, PG, PFE, PEP, ORCL, JNJ, RTX, CRM, TSLA, IVOL, ITOT,

WFC, IVV, LLY, BAC, XOM, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, NFLX, CVX, AVGO, NKE, T, MA, ABT, UNH, PYPL, ADBE, CMCSA, INTC, DIS, CSCO, ABBV, KO, HD, MRK, JPM, UPS, PG, PFE, PEP, ORCL, JNJ, RTX, CRM, TSLA, IVOL, ITOT, Reduced Positions: CAT, MCD, COST, V, IAU, VZ, WMT, XLK, C, TMO, HYG, VYM, AJG, CLX, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Wells Fargo, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Caterpillar Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Branch Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, West Branch Capital LLC owns 452 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,752 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,107 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,092 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,214 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,940 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $90.346700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.