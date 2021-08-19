Logo
Clearshares LLC Buys ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clearshares LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearshares LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clearshares LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearshares LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearshares+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearshares LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 45,338 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 119,827 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 94,775 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 110,655 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 20,053 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
New Purchase: ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.99 and $100.07, with an estimated average price of $100.04. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 21,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 49,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 44,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 89.04%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $265.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 77.89%. The purchase prices were between $114.16 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $115.03. The stock is now traded at around $116.053300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Clearshares LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearshares LLC. Also check out:

1. Clearshares LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clearshares LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clearshares LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clearshares LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
