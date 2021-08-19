Pvg Asset Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, XSD, GOED, UFO, OIH, EWW, VIAC, AMBA, CTS, ASML, HSKA, ROK, ONTO, ENTG, SPXU, CCI, MITK, SUPN, GE, SNSR, FSK, FEMY, SSSS, HCDI, SSL, NNDM, ACRE, F, TWM, PNNT, MITO, LFER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, 1847 Goedeker Inc, Procure Space ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pvg Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Pvg Asset Management Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,305 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,103 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 117,260 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,566 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 10,386 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 4,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $186.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 240,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Procure Space ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 22,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 565.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.579800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 166,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1240.99%. The purchase prices were between $1.56 and $2.26, with an estimated average price of $1.83. The stock is now traded at around $1.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 189,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cellectar Biosciences Inc by 1804.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.82, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.842200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 193,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $2.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Qualis Innovations Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $0.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $76.63.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.