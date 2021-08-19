Logo
Pvg Asset Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pvg Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, 1847 Goedeker Inc, Procure Space ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pvg Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Pvg Asset Management Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pvg+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,305 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,103 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  3. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 117,260 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,566 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 10,386 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 4,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $158.57 and $193.25, with an estimated average price of $179.74. The stock is now traded at around $186.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 240,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procure Space ETF (UFO)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Procure Space ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 22,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

Pvg Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 10,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 565.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.579800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 166,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (HEPA)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1240.99%. The purchase prices were between $1.56 and $2.26, with an estimated average price of $1.83. The stock is now traded at around $1.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 189,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Cellectar Biosciences Inc by 1804.63%. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.82, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.842200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 193,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc by 68.88%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $2.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualis Innovations Inc (QLIS)

Pvg Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Qualis Innovations Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $0.37 and $3.65, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $0.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $76.63.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Pvg Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
