Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp

- New Purchases: SPHQ, ICSH, FNDB, VTWV, TMP, LRGF, ARKQ, FTLS, XSVM, VIOV, ABNB, SOFI, SOFI, TV, XHB, CHKP, RBLX, RVMD, EMO, IGSB, INVZ, TTD, IHAK, IYC, IYH, FSK, MINT, PAVE, QYLD, FFIV, SCHY, SPXL, SPXU, SPTL, OGN, VTWG, USMV, TOKE, ALFA, ARKF, TCHP, IGIB, GSAH, SPLB, GAL, SCHH, REML, LGLV, LQD, NOV, GNRC, CO, FMO, HPF, WBA, WAB, XPO, NWLI, NTG, MT, MGA, TELL, MTCH, ERIC, DXCM, VALE, CHRW, HLNE, SWIM, BANR, NTST, PSN, LYFT, SPOT, PLL, BHF, STEM, IIPR, ETSY, CZR, OGI, RH, ENPH, FDUS, VOC,
- Added Positions: VONG, VONV, IWO, ATUS, AAPL, BRK.A, JPST, QQQ, BSV, VTIP, DUK, IVV, T, ENB, IWN, FB, IJR, VTI, LOW, NUE, VIOO, MMM, BRK.B, FCX, JPM, MRK, UPS, VCSH, TFC, JBLU, ABBV, XPEV, FVD, QUAL, SCHV, AMD, ADI, BLK, CE, C, CTSH, EA, FDX, GRMN, IRM, JCI, LMT, MFC, NFLX, NKE, PH, LIN, BKNG, TGT, TD, VTR, WFC, DFS, GHY, ALLY, JGH, QRVO, OPP, LI, DKNG, HYS, IEMG, IHF, PRF, PXF, VFH, VNQ, VTEB, VXUS, XLI, XLV, ACN, AEIS, ADC, AEP, AINV, BLL, BBY, BGFV, BIIB, BTI, CPT, CMO, FIS, CSGP, DHR, DE, DVN, DEO, DISCA, EGP, EW, LLY, FCFS, FLEX, GME, HAIN, LHX, HAS, HTLF, HRC, IBM, INTC, IPG, SJM, LRCX, MDC, MCD, MPW, MDT, VIVO, MPWR, NWL, NEM, OHI, PPL, PZZA, PII, O, RDS.A, SYBT, CRM, SWKS, TRV, SBUX, SU, SYY, OXSQ, TMO, TTE, UL, UNP, UBSI, VLO, VZ, WPC, EVRG, WY, WMB, CMG, EMD, KYN, GLQ, GLO, EVR, HTGC, EBS, BX, TEL, V, FCRD, TRNO, HRZN, KMI, APTV, ZNGA, HTA, NOW, FIVE, WDAY, AAL, BRG, NSA, HPE, SQ, HFRO, GH, AGG, AMLP, FYX, GLDM, GLTR, IDV, IJS, SCHE, SCHF, TIP, VBR, VUG, XBI, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, VIG, IWF, IWM, VWO, AMZN, MSFT, ARKK, IEFA, EMQQ, ADP, IONS, EEM, VGT, AMGN, EFA, XLK, AMAT, BA, WMT, IJH, IWB, ALXN, CVX, EPD, GOOGL, HD, KMB, NVDA, SYK, RTX, DIS, JQC, DAL, ARKG, ABT, MO, AVB, CSX, CL, GLW, CCI, CMI, ETN, XOM, NEE, GILD, GS, WELL, HXL, HON, IIVI, ICE, JNJ, LNC, MET, MCO, MS, NOC, NUAN, ORLY, PEP, PG, PRU, QCOM, RHI, SO, LUV, TXN, TXT, USB, UTHR, WM, EBAY, CHY, MA, AVGO, HCA, STAG, AMCX, BGH, IQV, GOOG, PYPL, DOCU, PINS, CARR, OTIS, AOR, IAU, PFF, RPG, VEA, VGSH, ASML, ATVI, ALL, AXP, IEP, APH, AGO, BK, BMY, BC, CM, CWST, CTAS, TPR, KO, CMP, CNMD, COP, STZ, OFC, DAR, BOOM, EWBC, EME, EMR, FAST, FNF, FITB, FELE, GATX, MNST, HFC, HMN, HUN, INFO, INTU, MDLZ, KR, LVS, MGM, MANT, MRO, MMC, MOH, MOG.A, VTRS, MYGN, OXY, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PFE, RJF, REGN, RF, RS, R, SANM, STE, SF, TECH, TFX, TRMK, UFCS, WASH, WHR, WWW, RGA, FTNT, DG, LEA, PEB, GM, SPLK, PANW, PNR, CDW, VEEV, WIX, SFBS, NEP, STOR, TEAM, AGR, NVT, NIO, ARKW, DBC, IJT, IYW, IYY, SDY, VV, XLE,
- Sold Out: MP, PLTR, BIV, WSM, NLY, CHPT, CHPT, CHGG, IVH, ARDC, TTEK, INFY, USO, SNOW, IAC, FSKR, UBER, MRNA, BAND, VOX, COMM, GE, NCLH, CEQP, SRC, BMBL, PODD, OC, NHS, WYNN, JBL, KSS, HI, KEY, TCF, PPG, INSG, NVAX, XOP, ALB, XES, SLY, RWX, PSFE, CVNA, SAVE, DLPN, FTI, XLNX, VAR, NHI, FCEL, CLGX, EOG,
For the details of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carolinas+wealth+consulting+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 165,350 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 347,451 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 307.55%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,140 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,018 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 259,719 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.27%
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 69,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.080800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.81 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 307.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 347,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 259,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 305.97%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 115,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 825.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 187,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 104,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430626.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC. Also check out:
1. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment