Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Altice USA Inc, Apple Inc, sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc. As of 2021Q2, Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc owns 981 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 165,350 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 347,451 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 307.55% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,140 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,018 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 259,719 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.27%

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 69,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.080800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.81 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 307.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 347,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 259,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 305.97%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 115,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 825.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 187,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 104,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430626.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.