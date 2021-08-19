Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Altice USA Inc, Apple Inc, sells Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MP Materials Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc. As of 2021Q2, Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc owns 981 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carolinas+wealth+consulting+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 165,350 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  2. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 347,451 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 307.55%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,140 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 53,018 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  5. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 259,719 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.27%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 69,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.080800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.81 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 307.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 347,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 104.27%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.352000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 259,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 305.97%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $285.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 115,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 825.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 187,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 104,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430626.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC. Also check out:

1. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider