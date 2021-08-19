Logo
Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Hm Payson & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Aon PLC, The Western Union Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, Hasbro Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hm Payson & Co. As of 2021Q2, Hm Payson & Co owns 1114 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HM PAYSON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+payson+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HM PAYSON & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,549,726 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 755,261 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,680 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 751,914 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,772 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.712200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,932,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,617,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,337,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 118,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 279.45%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,110,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,397,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 1725.85%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $301.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $220.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of HM PAYSON & CO. Also check out:

1. HM PAYSON & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HM PAYSON & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HM PAYSON & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HM PAYSON & CO keeps buying
