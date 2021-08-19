Hm Payson & Co Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, EMNT, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, PENN, VOX, DIBS, BNDW, ARKK, BAMR, YMM, SOFI, SOFI, ESGD, CHPT, CHPT, FIGS, VMEO, STEM, TSP, COIN, AEVA, CRSR, IAC, AYRO, GRUB, POTX, XTN, VLUE, VIXY, SPEM, SPDW, SHY, SCHB, RWL, RODM, EBIZ, OUNZ, IYY, IWY, IBDM, GWX, FIDU, EZU, APPN, EPI, GPS, SCI, RLI, ROLL, PSMT, PCG, NRIM, MLAB, MRVL, MANH, LSTR, HFC, SSD, GIII, FHI, FCN, EOG, DRQ, CAAS, NOTV, ATRI, AZPN, ALB, WD, PLD, BZUN, NEWR, JD, MC, FPI, BLUE, NRC, HMTV, NVEE, APAM, ACA, PRI, CARE, INBK, DGLY, RMT, WLL, WRB, TCX, TRN, SNV,

BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, EMNT, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, PENN, VOX, DIBS, BNDW, ARKK, BAMR, YMM, SOFI, SOFI, ESGD, CHPT, CHPT, FIGS, VMEO, STEM, TSP, COIN, AEVA, CRSR, IAC, AYRO, GRUB, POTX, XTN, VLUE, VIXY, SPEM, SPDW, SHY, SCHB, RWL, RODM, EBIZ, OUNZ, IYY, IWY, IBDM, GWX, FIDU, EZU, APPN, EPI, GPS, SCI, RLI, ROLL, PSMT, PCG, NRIM, MLAB, MRVL, MANH, LSTR, HFC, SSD, GIII, FHI, FCN, EOG, DRQ, CAAS, NOTV, ATRI, AZPN, ALB, WD, PLD, BZUN, NEWR, JD, MC, FPI, BLUE, NRC, HMTV, NVEE, APAM, ACA, PRI, CARE, INBK, DGLY, RMT, WLL, WRB, TCX, TRN, SNV, Added Positions: AON, WU, JPST, LH, AVGO, JNJ, GOOGL, LHX, BRK.B, LRCX, FB, HPQ, UNH, BSCM, AMGN, SPGI, TMO, NXPI, PII, WHR, ABBV, CDW, GOOG, AXP, THO, VTI, TXN, BR, AME, HON, WEX, RSP, BLL, DHI, DOV, OSK, TOL, VZ, SAMG, EBND, EMB, VGT, VIOO, AMT, APA, ATR, COF, CAT, CGNX, CBD, DISCA, DCI, EME, EQR, EL, EXR, NEE, FDS, FDX, FE, F, GPC, GGG, HMC, HUM, ICE, JKHY, LMT, MAR, TAP, NVO, OKE, SAVA, RIO, SIVB, SBUX, TGT, TKR, TTC, TD, TTE, VLO, WM, WTS, XLNX, ZBRA, GSAT, SPR, DAL, PODD, DISCK, WKHS, CHTR, BAH, PCRX, KMI, FANG, QTWO, FIVN, PAYC, BABA, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, PJT, NTB, TTD, CRSP, GOLF, BL, POLA, VREX, IQ, MRNA, AVTR, CRWD, CHWY, CRNC, SDGR, LMND, ABNB, CGNT, CGNT, EFA, ESML, IBB, ONEQ, PRF, SPHQ, SUSA, VBR, VTV, XLE,

AON, WU, JPST, LH, AVGO, JNJ, GOOGL, LHX, BRK.B, LRCX, FB, HPQ, UNH, BSCM, AMGN, SPGI, TMO, NXPI, PII, WHR, ABBV, CDW, GOOG, AXP, THO, VTI, TXN, BR, AME, HON, WEX, RSP, BLL, DHI, DOV, OSK, TOL, VZ, SAMG, EBND, EMB, VGT, VIOO, AMT, APA, ATR, COF, CAT, CGNX, CBD, DISCA, DCI, EME, EQR, EL, EXR, NEE, FDS, FDX, FE, F, GPC, GGG, HMC, HUM, ICE, JKHY, LMT, MAR, TAP, NVO, OKE, SAVA, RIO, SIVB, SBUX, TGT, TKR, TTC, TD, TTE, VLO, WM, WTS, XLNX, ZBRA, GSAT, SPR, DAL, PODD, DISCK, WKHS, CHTR, BAH, PCRX, KMI, FANG, QTWO, FIVN, PAYC, BABA, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, PJT, NTB, TTD, CRSP, GOLF, BL, POLA, VREX, IQ, MRNA, AVTR, CRWD, CHWY, CRNC, SDGR, LMND, ABNB, CGNT, CGNT, EFA, ESML, IBB, ONEQ, PRF, SPHQ, SUSA, VBR, VTV, XLE, Reduced Positions: SPY, GNRC, AAPL, HAS, MSFT, INTC, NKE, UNP, RTX, AMZN, CSX, DEO, HD, MINT, VWO, PEP, PG, BSCL, IWM, CSCO, DHR, TJX, ENV, CARR, SDY, VOO, VYM, APD, ADI, BIDU, BAX, BDX, FIS, CVX, KO, CL, XOM, IBM, MDT, MRK, VTRS, NVDA, SHW, SYY, TFX, VFC, WMT, DIS, LDOS, AWK, PM, TSLA, PSX, SHOP, FTV, ROKU, PTON, OTIS, OGN, BSV, IVV, IWP, VEU, VIG, MMM, CB, T, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, ARE, LNT, MO, AEP, APH, AZN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIIB, BA, BWA, SAM, BAM, VIAC, CVS, CWT, CAC, CERN, CHD, C, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DE, D, DD, DUK, ECL, EIX, EMR, EBF, EQIX, EXAS, FISV, GSK, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, MTCH, ILMN, INDB, IFF, IP, ISRG, SJM, KMB, KR, JEF, LNC, MTB, MGEE, MRO, MKC, MRCY, MTD, MCHP, MS, NFLX, NTRS, NVS, PBCT, PFG, PEG, QCOM, RPM, SAP, CRM, SLB, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SPH, TDY, GL, TSCO, USB, UL, UPS, VLY, WAB, WBA, WASH, WCN, WSO, WFC, WY, WEC, WETF, XEL, YUM, ZBH, HBI, CSIQ, BX, LULU, MELI, CFX, VRTS, KL, VRSK, FAF, GM, FRC, MARA, APTV, NOW, ZTS, RNG, CHGG, GLOB, CTLT, HUBS, FRPT, TLRY, TLRY, SUM, NVTA, Z, SQ, TWLO, FHB, ELF, IRTC, LW, CNDT, OKTA, ARGX, MDB, VCTR, SPOT, DOCU, WRAP, NIO, YETI, ETRN, CVET, PINS, ALC, ZM, CTVA, TXG, ACCD, ASAN, VNT, AFRM, IGIB, IGSB, DVY, EEM, EMLC, ESGE, FIVG, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, FVD, FXI, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IGV, IHI, IJH, IJR, ITA, IWB, IWS, IYR, IYW, MBB, MDY, OEF, PBW, QQQ, RYH, RYT, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHX, SDG, SPIB, TIP, VCIT, VGSH, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VO, VV, VXUS, VXX, XAR, XLK, XLV,

SPY, GNRC, AAPL, HAS, MSFT, INTC, NKE, UNP, RTX, AMZN, CSX, DEO, HD, MINT, VWO, PEP, PG, BSCL, IWM, CSCO, DHR, TJX, ENV, CARR, SDY, VOO, VYM, APD, ADI, BIDU, BAX, BDX, FIS, CVX, KO, CL, XOM, IBM, MDT, MRK, VTRS, NVDA, SHW, SYY, TFX, VFC, WMT, DIS, LDOS, AWK, PM, TSLA, PSX, SHOP, FTV, ROKU, PTON, OTIS, OGN, BSV, IVV, IWP, VEU, VIG, MMM, CB, T, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, ARE, LNT, MO, AEP, APH, AZN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BIIB, BA, BWA, SAM, BAM, VIAC, CVS, CWT, CAC, CERN, CHD, C, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DE, D, DD, DUK, ECL, EIX, EMR, EBF, EQIX, EXAS, FISV, GSK, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, MTCH, ILMN, INDB, IFF, IP, ISRG, SJM, KMB, KR, JEF, LNC, MTB, MGEE, MRO, MKC, MRCY, MTD, MCHP, MS, NFLX, NTRS, NVS, PBCT, PFG, PEG, QCOM, RPM, SAP, CRM, SLB, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SPH, TDY, GL, TSCO, USB, UL, UPS, VLY, WAB, WBA, WASH, WCN, WSO, WFC, WY, WEC, WETF, XEL, YUM, ZBH, HBI, CSIQ, BX, LULU, MELI, CFX, VRTS, KL, VRSK, FAF, GM, FRC, MARA, APTV, NOW, ZTS, RNG, CHGG, GLOB, CTLT, HUBS, FRPT, TLRY, TLRY, SUM, NVTA, Z, SQ, TWLO, FHB, ELF, IRTC, LW, CNDT, OKTA, ARGX, MDB, VCTR, SPOT, DOCU, WRAP, NIO, YETI, ETRN, CVET, PINS, ALC, ZM, CTVA, TXG, ACCD, ASAN, VNT, AFRM, IGIB, IGSB, DVY, EEM, EMLC, ESGE, FIVG, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, FVD, FXI, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IGV, IHI, IJH, IJR, ITA, IWB, IWS, IYR, IYW, MBB, MDY, OEF, PBW, QQQ, RYH, RYT, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHX, SDG, SPIB, TIP, VCIT, VGSH, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VO, VV, VXUS, VXX, XAR, XLK, XLV, Sold Out: GE, FLIR, VAR, VONG, VONV, ALNY, ARNA, ATNI, BG, CCL, CHKP, CFR, DISH, EQT, LORL, MAT, MVIS, NYT, GALT, PUK, KWR, RNR, RGEN, SMG, LSI, TEVA, UNB, VRTX, XRX, MWA, FOLD, INFN, CDXS, TAL, IPHI, EPAM, ENPH, VCYT, KIN, GRUB, LBRDK, SHAK, SENS, GKOS, APPF, MCRB, RUN, PLNT, PI, LGF.A, SNAP, FND, CVNA, CLDR, SSTI, RDFN, ZLAB, RYTM, QTRX, DNLI, INSP, PRSP, MGTA, ARVN, ALEC, SWAV, STOK, ADPT, BBIO, NET, CHPT, CHPT, PHAT, ONEM, NARI, RPTX, RLAY, VITL, OSH, SNOW, PSTH, LUNG, STPK, EAR, SGTX, SOFI, SOFI, SANA, AGG, BND, EEMV, EFAV, FLGE, FPE, FRI, FXO, IEV, MTUM, PXH, SCHR, SRVR, USMV, VT, VXF,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Aon PLC, The Western Union Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, Hasbro Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hm Payson & Co. As of 2021Q2, Hm Payson & Co owns 1114 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HM PAYSON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hm+payson+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,549,726 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 755,261 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 53,680 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 751,914 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,772 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.712200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,932,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,617,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,337,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 118,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 279.45%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,110,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,397,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 1725.85%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $301.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $220.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 54,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Hm Payson & Co sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.