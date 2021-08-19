Mrj Capital Inc Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, Schlumberger, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells International Paper Co, Packaging Corp of America, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ABC, SLB, TNL,

ABC, SLB, TNL, Added Positions: BLL, ETN, CVS, ACN,

BLL, ETN, CVS, ACN, Reduced Positions: IP, PKG, DE, AWI, LOW, A, EMN, GPK, JPM, MGM, AJG, CTVA, CVX, FDX, OTIS, LAZ, RTX,

IP, PKG, DE, AWI, LOW, A, EMN, GPK, JPM, MGM, AJG, CTVA, CVX, FDX, OTIS, LAZ, RTX, Sold Out: ALSN, WD5A, AMZN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, Schlumberger, Travel+Leisure Co, sells International Paper Co, Packaging Corp of America, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mrj Capital Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,252 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,567 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,602 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 44,095 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Ball Corp (BLL) - 75,074 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 33,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.