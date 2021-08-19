Mrj Capital Inc Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, Schlumberger, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells International Paper Co, Packaging Corp of America, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ABC, SLB, TNL,
- Added Positions: BLL, ETN, CVS, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: IP, PKG, DE, AWI, LOW, A, EMN, GPK, JPM, MGM, AJG, CTVA, CVX, FDX, OTIS, LAZ, RTX,
- Sold Out: ALSN, WD5A, AMZN,
For the details of MRJ CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mrj+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MRJ CAPITAL INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,252 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,567 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,602 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 44,095 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 75,074 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 33,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of MRJ CAPITAL INC. Also check out:
1. MRJ CAPITAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MRJ CAPITAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MRJ CAPITAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MRJ CAPITAL INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment