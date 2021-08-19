Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

For the details of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aryeh+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 177,354 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.18%
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 476,782 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio.
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 834,460 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 241,827 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.55%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 88,100 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85%
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 115.55%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 241,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 177,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.
