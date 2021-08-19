Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

New Purchases: DLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Aon PLC, sells Progressive Corp, AerCap Holdings NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 177,354 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.18% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 476,782 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 834,460 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 241,827 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.55% Aon PLC (AON) - 88,100 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85%

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.878000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 115.55%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 241,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $185.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 177,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $276.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.