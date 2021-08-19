Ocean Arete Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, RLX Technology Inc, Zhihu Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, 21Vianet Group Inc, Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: PDD, RLX, ZH, API, IQ, FUTU, BZUN, YMM,
- Added Positions: TCOM,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, HTHT, FXI,
- Sold Out: XLF, VNET, BIDU, TME, YY, NIU, YSG,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 156,358 shares, 43.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 147,900 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 195,756 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 173,675 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 549,424 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $76.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.92%. The holding were 147,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 549,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Ocean Arete Ltd initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Niu Technologies (NIU)
Ocean Arete Ltd sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $33.44.
