Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc Buys Fairfax Financial Holdings, 3M Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, Microsoft Corp

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fairfax Financial Holdings, 3M Co, AT&T Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc owns 406 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,302 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,514 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 399,380 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,798 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 121,805 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $435.34 and $476.18, with an estimated average price of $458.46. The stock is now traded at around $436.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 36,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $163.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Defiance Quantum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.190400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.