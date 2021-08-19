Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA

New Purchases: SPY, XP, TV, JPM, SBUX, PPC, DLO, LQD, CX, ERJ, XLU, XLI, C, YOU, XLRE, S, S, DIDI, CHRW, VNT, EWQ, VNQ, OSK, FOCS, SYF, DFS, WFC, IGV, ICLN, XRT, NOVA, CIG, ITA, PSX, BP, BAP, XMTR, BSMX, OMAB, AFYA, XME, A, ALXN, BMY, CRSP, ILMN, LH, LZ, MQ, MRNA, REGN, SCHW, TDOC, TMO, VRTX, TXG, MMM, MASS, ABT, ABBV, AXDX, ATVI, ADAP, ADPT, AAP, AER, AVAV, AGYS, ACI, ALNY, AMBA, AMCR, AMGN, AMKR, ANTM, ARCT, ARWR, ASAN, ASXC, AN, BKR, BLDP, BRK.B, BIGC, BIO, TECH, BIIB, BMRN, BTCM, BPMC, BSX, BRKR, BG, CP, CDNA, CG, CTLT, CHPT, CHPT, CRL, CHTR, CMG, CI, CTSH, COIN, CFX, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CTVA, COST, DHR, DNLI, DM, DXCM, DKS, DG, DBX, DD, EBON, EBAY, EW, SOLO, EA, ERII, ET, EOSE, EXAS, EXEL, FFIV, FATE, FNF, FIS, FISV, GIS, GH, HCA, HLT, HOLX, HPQ, HUM, IBRX, INCY, INO, PODD, IART, NTLA, IFF, ISRG, NVTA, IONS, IQV, IRBT, JHG, JAZZ, JEF, JNPR, KKR, KR, LC, LLY, LIVN, LMT, LPX, LOW, LULU, LAZR, MRVI, MA, MTCH, MEDP, MDT, MRK, MRCY, MET, MGM, MVIS, MRTX, MNDY, MDLZ, MDB, MCO, NNDM, NTRA, NKTR, NEO, NTCT, NBIX, NKLA, NOC, NVAX, NRG, NXPI, OCFT, ORTX, PACB, PEP, PKI, PFE, PCG, PAA, PPD, PRAH, PG, PRQR, PRU, QCOM, DGX, QDEL, RDWR, RGEN, BBIO, ROKU, RMO, SRPT, SGEN, SHW, SLAB, SLM, SJM, SOHU, SQ, SWK, SLGG, SYNH, SNX, SNPS, TGT, THC, TX, TGTX, TWLO, TWST, TSN, UBER, RARE, UTHR, UNH, VRNS, VLDR, SPCE, VST, VUZI, WAT, WDC, WHR, WKHS, XPER, XNET, YELP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, XP Inc, sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA, Apple Inc, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 338 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,460,562 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.22% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 518,599 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 11,615,772 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.30% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,585,806 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,734,586 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2904.65%

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.94%. The holding were 518,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 741,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,559,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 122,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.594000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 116,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 565,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 1,460,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2904.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,734,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 837,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,615,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2695.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 491.19%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2076.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.