Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, XP Inc, sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Bank Bradesco SA, Apple Inc, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owns 338 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/itau+unibanco+holding+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,460,562 shares, 28.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.22%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 518,599 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A) - 11,615,772 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.30%
  4. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 9,585,806 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,734,586 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2904.65%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.94%. The holding were 518,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 741,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,559,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 122,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.594000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 116,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.270100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 565,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 1,460,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2904.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 1,734,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.86%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 837,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 11,615,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 81.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2695.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 491.19%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2076.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. Also check out:

1. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider