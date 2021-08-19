Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Buys Kanzhun, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sells New Frontier Health Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: BZ, FTCH, NOW, SE, RBLX, ADAG, CRM, STEM, ARTAU, SMIHU, SNOW, POND.U,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kanzhun, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sea, Roblox Corp, sells New Frontier Health Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owns 21 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 400,000 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 500,000 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 500,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 359,095 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 258,794 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 359,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 258,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $583.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 17,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $324.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Adagene Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.