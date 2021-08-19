Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Buys Kanzhun, Farfetch, ServiceNow Inc, Sells New Frontier Health Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: BZ, FTCH, NOW, SE, RBLX, ADAG, CRM, STEM, ARTAU, SMIHU, SNOW, POND.U,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, FB, NET,
- Sold Out: NFH, STPK, EDU,
For the details of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd's stock buys and sells,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 400,000 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 500,000 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio.
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 500,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio.
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 359,095 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 258,794 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 359,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 258,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $583.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 17,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $324.452500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 39,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adagene Inc (ADAG)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd initiated holding in Adagene Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.
