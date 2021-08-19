North Run Capital, Lp Buys Sequans Communications SA, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, PowerFleet Inc, Kaleyra Inc

New Purchases: SQNS,

SQNS, Sold Out: MX, PWFL, KLR, CYBR, CHRA, PEGA, NEWR, LMB, AIRG, DGII, BKD, PFSW, CSTM, SILC, SCU, LNSR, FARM, IVC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sequans Communications SA, sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, PowerFleet Inc, Kaleyra Inc, CyberArk Software, Charah Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Run Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q2, North Run Capital, Lp owns 1 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH RUN CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+run+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 1,505,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Kaleyra Inc (KLR.WS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% LENSAR Inc (LNSR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.584200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,505,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PowerFleet Inc. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.32.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Charah Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.72.

North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.