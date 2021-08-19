North Run Capital, Lp Buys Sequans Communications SA, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, PowerFleet Inc, Kaleyra Inc

- New Purchases: SQNS,
- Sold Out: MX, PWFL, KLR, CYBR, CHRA, PEGA, NEWR, LMB, AIRG, DGII, BKD, PFSW, CSTM, SILC, SCU, LNSR, FARM, IVC,
- Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 1,505,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kaleyra Inc (KLR.WS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- LENSAR Inc (LNSR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
North Run Capital, Lp initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.584200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,505,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.Sold Out: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in PowerFleet Inc. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.32.Sold Out: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: Charah Solutions Inc (CHRA)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Charah Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.72.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
North Run Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.
