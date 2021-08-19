Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: NAUT, OMIC, ZY, MDT, CMAX, APLS, RAIN, TMCI, AXSM, BCAB, XLRN, GRPH, RGEN, INBX, CLDX, DAWN, VRDN, CMLTU, CVRX, SMIHU, DNAY, PRVA, AKYA, PRTA, FULC, TKNO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Zymergen Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,185,898 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 10,959,772 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.68% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 23,121,329 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 8,911,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,082,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,633,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 661,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 252.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $201.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 616,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,959,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,678,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 297.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,281,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 491,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.91.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.