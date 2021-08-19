Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: NAUT, OMIC, ZY, MDT, CMAX, APLS, RAIN, TMCI, AXSM, BCAB, XLRN, GRPH, RGEN, INBX, CLDX, DAWN, VRDN, CMLTU, CVRX, SMIHU, DNAY, PRVA, AKYA, PRTA, FULC, TKNO,
- Added Positions: UTHR, IOVA, XENE, ALDX, CATB, CRNX, HRMY, ACRS, HCAT, FOLD, CMLF, RGNX,
- Reduced Positions: AVIR, MRTX, GBT, TVTX, CCCC, NARI, NVTA, PRVB, FREQ, ESTA, EXAS, MREO, NBIX, KOD, SILK, VYNE, ONCR, KRON, ARWR, TCRR, HZNP, RCKT, ACCD, CTMX, TSHA, FDMT, FUSN, AMWL, PLXP, RNA,
- Sold Out: ALLO, ARNA, ACAD, FMTX, CMPS, PCVX, SNDX, VINC, PHR, TXMD, VRAY, TLIS, CVM, DFHT, SANA,
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,185,898 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 7,756,928 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 10,959,772 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.68%
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 23,121,329 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 8,911,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,082,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,633,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CareMax Inc (CMAX)
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $15, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $64.9, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 661,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 252.46%. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $201.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 616,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,959,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,678,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 297.57%. The purchase prices were between $1.74 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,281,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 491,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.Sold Out: Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.91.Sold Out: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75.Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
