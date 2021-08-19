Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Iron Mountain Inc, DraftKings Inc

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Airbnb Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio, sells General Electric Co, Iron Mountain Inc, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 946 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,087,029 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,900 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,951 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,903 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 269,492 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC by 75.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.85 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 289,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 10998.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.