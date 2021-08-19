Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Iron Mountain Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: MRVL, PENN, ABNB, BTI, PSCI, VST, RTLR, COIN, SEIC, SLRC, CPNG, OGN, UNM, DCP, MELI, NRZ, PAGP, PII, REGI, USDP, FLNG, CEQP, EQT, BEN, MSM, XITK, SMTI, COG, CDE, GRID, SOCL, RFG, QIPT, SLG, SKIN, TRMR, BFOR, ARKF, AKUS, ALEC, APT, AEI, ATER, CNBS, ATOS, BCEL, AUUD, RNA, BNS, GOLD, BDTX, BBI, BHG, CPZ, CHPT, CHPT, CCIV, CLF, CLOV, CDAK, PSY, EVAX, FLYW, FSK, GLTO, GME, GTX, GOSS, HSTO, FIXX, HOOK, PI, PSEP, PWC, PDP, USHY, KLDO, LOGC, MPW, MNOV, MMAT, MBRX, NGAB, NMCO, OTLY, OCGN, OCUP, OHI, OPEN, PZG, PSN, PSTH, MYPS, DTIL, RCM, RSLS, SCHP, SKLZ, SOFI, SOFI, TCRR, UAL, TIGR, UTZ, VIEW, VFF, WNC, AGC, BRQS, TPGY, ADCT, OBSV, SPOT, MDWD, CNHI, TOPS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BABA, BMY, ABBV, MO, GRBK, MGTX, BK, JPM, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, EPD, PRU, SQ, T, KMB, MRK, PYPL, QCOM, SCHX, TWTR, AMT, BVS, DISCA, ENB, FB, FISV, ISRG, IVV, KMI, LEN, MTCH, NVDA, PM, SCHM, NOW, CRWD, DVN, DIS, EQR, ONEQ, F, HON, PFE, PAA, SCHD, TTE, VZ, VRTX, AMLP, ABT, AMD, AMGN, BIDU, AVGO, CVS, CVX, C, CL, DOW, ET, HUN, IIPR, TAN, ITOT, PFF, QUAL, IEFA, AMJ, KBH, MGA, NEE, PLTR, PANW, PKI, REGN, RIO, DIA, CRM, FOUR, TDOC, TMO, UNH, VFC, VOT, VMW, WM, TRTN, ATVI, AYX, ABC, ANTM, ARCC, AUPH, AVLR, CNQ, COMM, DMTK, D, EW, ELAN, FINX, GSLC, HEXO, INCY, IBM, PDBC, INTU, PGX, EEMV, AGG, LQD, IJH, IHI, LEV, LMT, LPX, MRNA, IIF, OKTA, PNC, BOND, O, ROP, RDS.A, SIVB, SCHV, SCHE, FNDX, SCHF, SCHZ, SMPL, SNAP, LUV, SYK, SU, UBER, VIG, VXUS, BND, VIGI, BNDX, VDE, VTEB, VBK, VTV, ETN, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: IRM, MSFT, DKNG, DFS, VB, BCPC, CAT, VYM, V, ADBE, BUD, APYX, AVTR, CGC, EQC, EMQQ, FLO, GM, IR, EEM, SHY, IWM, LLY, MGM, NI, SPY, SCHR, SON, SSB, SPLK, TFC, VOO, VO, VUG, AXP, BDX, BBY, BA, CDNS, CARR, CNC, CMCSA, COP, COST, DWSN, DEO, DOCU, DG, DUK, DD, ES, FRPH, FCNCA, FBHS, GDV, GPC, ITW, ILMN, IPG, QQQ, IAU, IWP, IJK, IJR, HYG, IEI, USMV, IEMG, K, KEQU, LH, LSI, LOB, MGNI, MLM, MDLZ, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NVS, ORCL, OTIS, PPG, RKT, ROKU, KRE, XBI, JNK, SLB, XLF, SWK, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TSLA, TOL, UPS, URI, USFD, BSV, VPL, VGK, VNQ, VTI, VTRS, WBA, WMB, WKHS, NXPI,
- Sold Out: GE, CWEN, PHYS, OFC, VSPR, BJRI, ARKG, ACRE, APPN, EFV, JPST, USA, EFG, ZG, LGF.B, MAR, MCK, MOMO, PRSP, BIL, PSLV, TYL, VAR, WDR, WSO, WPP, ACAC, FTCS, BIO, BNTX, CBPO, CHD, KOF, DLR, DSEY, DLTR, DBL, IGSB, FSKR, IAA, ESGE, IUSB, DGRO, ESGU, TLT, IGOV, EMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,087,029 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,900 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,951 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,903 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 269,492 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (PSCI)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC by 75.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.85 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 289,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 10998.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.
