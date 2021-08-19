Logo
Salem Investment Counselors Inc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Iron Mountain Inc, DraftKings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Salem Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Airbnb Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio, sells General Electric Co, Iron Mountain Inc, DraftKings Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 946 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,087,029 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,900 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,951 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,903 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 269,492 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 74,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (PSCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $94.54. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC by 75.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.85 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 78,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 289,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 10998.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 289,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC. Also check out:

1. SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC keeps buying
