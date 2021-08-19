Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Luxor Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, WM Technology Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q2, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 145 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,620,000 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,750,000 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,200 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,444,521 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,237,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 7,457,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 5,147,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,851,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,002,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 159,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,063,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24593.25%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 530,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $351.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 743,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 245.35%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 500,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,867,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3209.147500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 112.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 216,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Luxor Capital Group, LP. Also check out:

1. Luxor Capital Group, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Luxor Capital Group, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Luxor Capital Group, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Luxor Capital Group, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider