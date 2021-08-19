Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: OTLY, MAPS, SKIN, OWL, DECK, ZH, STEM, JBI, JBI, FTCV, ALUS, OZON, BLDR, PTRA, GENI, GDRX, FWAA, GOEV, LCA, LCA, FWONK, INDI, GMBT, FOA, SOFI, SOFI, FCAC, OPCH, CLII, TIOAU, DNAB, RTPY, DNAD, AMR, DNAC, DNAA, IS, MYPS, GLHA, FZT, DCRCU, DNZ, TRIN, KPLT, RMO, YOU, CFVIU,
- Added Positions: QQQ, CVNA, IWM, NRG, AMZN, SPY, TWTR, HOV, SMAR, TWLO, UBER, ADSK, HCHC, SFT,
- Reduced Positions: LBTYK, PEGA, ETWO, RBA, XLF, FB, ALLY, EXP, LNG, ATH, GOOGL, TBK, RH, DT, ZM, AMPI.U, DHCAU,
- Sold Out: SSPK, VIAC, LCAHU, LCAHU, GLNG, JEF, ATAC.U, RTPYU, MDP, GOOG, FTCH, TWNT.U, DASH, TFII, SHOP, LGACU, NFLX, SRNGU, CPUH.U, ATMR.U, VIPS, COLIU, GSEVU, SLAMU, GOTU, TWNI.U, SPGS.U, NDACU, IACB.U, DNZ.U, HYACU, HYACU, LIII.U, HERAU, HUGS.U, FACA.U, HIIIU, ANAC.U, NVSAU, APGB.U, MSACU, ENNVU, HHLA.U, AGCB,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,620,000 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,750,000 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,200 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,444,521 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,237,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 7,457,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 5,147,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,851,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,002,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 159,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,063,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24593.25%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 530,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $351.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 743,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 245.35%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 500,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,867,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3209.147500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 112.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 216,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.
