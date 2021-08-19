Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, Sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Oatly Group AB, Carvana Co, WM Technology Inc, The Beauty Health Co, sells E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q2, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 145 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,620,000 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,750,000 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,200 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,444,521 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,237,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 7,457,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 5,147,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,851,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,002,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3. The stock is now traded at around $424.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 159,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,063,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24593.25%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $361.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 530,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $351.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 743,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 245.35%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $213.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 500,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,867,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3209.147500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 112.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 216,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.